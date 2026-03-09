Joliet man accused of striking rooster claimed he was training the animal to ‘defend itself’

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of striking a rooster multiple times, and he claimed he was training the animal to “defend itself,” police said.

On Saturday, Francisco Arreola, 39, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, cruelty to animals, animals in entertainment violation, and obstructing justice.

Officers responded to Gonzalez Fresh Produce, 652 Collins St., for a report of a man beating a rooster outside the store, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Upon arrival, officers found a man matching the provided description near the south entrance of the business, English said.

Officers were able to identify Arreola’s identity even though he initially provided “fictitious identifying information,” English said. He appeared to be intoxicated, he said.

“He was holding a tan, black, and white rooster that was attached to a rope leash tied to its leg. The rooster appeared to be injured, with visible cuts and bleeding to the top of its head, as well as blood on its feathers,” English said.

During the investigation, Arreola made statements indicating the rooster was his pet and that he was training it to fight, English said.

“He later recanted, indicating that he was attempting to train the animal to defend itself,” English said.

A witness reported seeing Arreola strike the rooster multiple times after “attempting to place it into a shopping cart outside the store,” English said.

The rooster was taken into protective custody by Joliet Township Animal Control.

The Joliet Police Department’s animal crimes team also assisted with the investigation and coordinated veterinary care for the rooster, English said.