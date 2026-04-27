Will County Pets of the Week: April 27, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Chance is a sweet 6-year-old brindle pittie mix, who came to NAWS in 2020 from a local animal control and was adopted. Unfortunately, Chance’s owner’s circumstances changed, and Chance was returned to Naws. Chance is active, outgoing and loves people. He has historically been the only pet in his home and thrives best as the only dog. To meet Chance, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Chance is a sweet 6-year-old brindle pittie mix, who came to NAWS in 2020 from a local animal control and was adopted. Unfortunately, Chance’s owner’s circumstances changed, and Chance was returned to Naws. Chance is active, outgoing and loves people. He has historically been the only pet in his home and thrives best as the only dog. To meet Chance, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Three-year-old Bobby was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky, where he was placed on the euthanasia list. Bobby is quiet and reserved in his new surroundings, but he seems to be used to people and receptive to gentle attention. He also relaxes when given pets. With time to adjust and feel safe, his personality should blossom in a home. He is a gentle, curious and friendly cat that will be a great addition to a home once he feels comfortable. To meet Bobby, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Three-year-old Bobby was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky, where he was placed on the euthanasia list. Bobby is quiet and reserved in his new surroundings, but he seems to be used to people and receptive to gentle attention. He also relaxes when given pets. With time to adjust and feel safe, his personality should blossom in a home. He is a gentle, curious and friendly cat who will be a great addition to a home once he feels comfortable. To meet Bobby, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Scout is a sweet, loving, energetic 20-pound terrier/chi/cattle dog mix, who came from local animal control as an unclaimed stray. He loves people and receiving attention. He knows “sit” and “paw” and will offer those commands even when no one asks for them. Scout is very reactive and is working on leash manners. He loves to run and sniff in the grass. When Scout gets really excited, he tends to grab the leash or be a little “mouthy,” so he needs a home with no children or other pets. To meet Scout, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Scout is a sweet, loving, energetic 20-pound terrier/chi/cattle dog mix, who came from local animal control as an unclaimed stray. He loves people and receiving attention. He knows “sit” and “paw” and will offer those commands even when no one asks for them. Scout is very reactive and is working on leash manners. He loves to run and sniff in the grass. When Scout gets really excited, he tends to grab the leash or be a little “mouthy,” so he needs a home with no children or other pets. To meet Scout, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Venus, a 1-year-old tuxedo cat who came to the humane society after a kind citizen rescued Venus’ mother, Sky, who soon gave birth. Venus has lived at the shelter for more than a year with her brother Jupiter. Venus enjoys attention, purring, rubbing up against staff and volunteers, cuddling with her cat friends and playing with toys. Venus also tries jumping into cat carriers and into visitors’ arms. Venus needs a home without children. To meet Venus, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Venus, a 1-year-old tuxedo cat who came to the humane society after a kind citizen rescued Venus’ mother, Sky, who soon gave birth. Venus has lived at the shelter for more than a year with her brother Jupiter. Venus enjoys attention, purring, rubbing up against staff and volunteers, cuddling with her cat friends and playing with toys. Venus also tries jumping into cat carriers and into visitors’ arms. Venus needs a home without children. To meet Venus, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Pretzel is a sweet, snuggly kitten who loves playtime and cozy cuddles. He does well with cats, dogs and kids, making him the perfect companion for any home. To meet Pretzel, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Pretzel is a sweet, snuggly kitten who loves playtime and cozy cuddles. He does well with cats, dogs and kids, making him the perfect companion for any home. To meet Pretzel, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Peanut is a kitten who may be quiet at first, but once he gets settled, he’s all snuggles and love. He adores cozy blankets, kitten adventures and being close to people. He does well with kids, cats and dogs and is ready to be a bundle of joy in his forever home. To meet Peanut, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.