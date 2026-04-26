Lincoln-Way dominates Lemont in Saturday boys lacrosse match, 9-0

The Lincoln-Way boys lacrosse team was looking for a spark Saturday afternoon. After an outstanding start to the year, the team was coming off consecutive losses and needed to get things rolling again.

Boy, did it ever do that.

Lincoln-Way put up five goals in the first period alone as seven different players scored. Goalie Logan Lahey kept the scoreboard clean with some outstanding saves and Lincoln-Way thrashed Lemont 9-0.

Lincoln-Way (5-2) began the year by winning its first four contests, three of them by a combined score of 48-2. This week, though, they were on the wrong end of a 16-6 loss to Lyons and an 8-6 defeat against Downers Grover South.

Hoping to get back on track, the offense was inspired from the get-go.

“Our offense was moving the ball fast,” Lincoln-Way coach Tyler Jackson said. “We were great on ground balls and we were able to create a lot of chaos in the middle of the field on the right. Our attack did a great job pressing those deep holes so the ball stayed in our hands for most of the game which was great to see.”

The offense scoring often early and having a variety of contributors was a nice sign for certain. Having Lahey make tremendous save after tremendous save played a big factor as well.

“(Lahey) is huge,” Jackson said. “He’s just the anchor for our defense. He’s electric, makes great plays and he’s all over the place. He just holds us down and when our backs are against the wall, that kid just always shows up for us. We’re lucky to have him, oh my gosh.”

Raine Massat got things started for Lincoln-Way as he put the ball in the back of Lemont’s net early to give Lincoln-Way the lead. Junior Logan Yerkey extended the advantage to 2-0 shortly after as the big plays just kept coming.

Matt Gade managed to sneak one in to make it 3-0 midway through the opening period before Chase Vasquez stretched it to 4-0 shortly after. Logan Hart gave Lincoln-Way its fifth goal just before the horn sounded marking the end of the first quarter.

The offense slowed down some from there, but Velasquez was able to give Lincoln-Way a 6-0 halftime advantage with his second goal of the day, this one coming with two minutes before the break.

Lincoln-Way dominated possession in the third period, rarely leaving Lemont’s side of the field. Gavin Speadbury scored with 2:26 left in the third before Joseph Rottman made it 8-0 a mere 16 seconds later.

Rottman scored the final goal of the contest in the fourth period with 5:29 to go.

“We just came out here today and everyone was able to get warm,” Lahey said. “I was seeing the ball good today and the defense communicated well. They forced bad angles and didn’t give up any good shots which made my job easy.”

Lemont (4-5) had won its previous two games entering Saturday, but played on Tuesday and Friday with coach Sebastian Miller saying the fatigue played a factor in the team’s performance.

“I think we came out with some tired legs today,” Miller said. “Luckily we have a full week ahead of us. Our next game is Thursday so we’ll come back Monday ready to work and put in a good full week of practice. We’re going to get ready to take it to Minooka on Thursday.”

Lincoln-Way’s next contest will be Wednesday at Lincoln-Way West against Washington. Jackson is hoping Saturday’s offensive effort is indicative of what’s to come moving forward.

“(I’m hoping we can show) more consistency on offense for sure,” Jackson said. “We have our high games and our low games. We just played Downers Grove South who is sixth in the state and we had a really good outing against them. We just have to be a little bit more consistent.

“We’ve been a little slow to get a lot of games going. We’re going to pick up as the season goes on and we’re oging to get finer and finer as we progress.”