Bridal Suites in downtown Joliet holding ribbon cutting Thursday

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting a ribbon-cutting for The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging in downtown Joliet on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber. of Commerce & Industry)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Thursday for The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging in downtown Joliet.

The event, which includes tours after the ceremonies, begins at 4 p.m. at 317 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging is a “boutique collection of suites” in a building that was constructed in the early 1900s and currently has “a perfect mix of historic character and contemporary design,” according to its website.

“[The Banks] retains its original charm, from the stunning wood trim and doors to the classic architectural details, beautifully combined with modern updates,” according to the website.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting a ribbon-cutting for The Banks Bridal Suites & Lodging in downtown Joliet on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

Features include event-ready spaces, full kitchens, modern baths and beddings, smart TVs, WiFi and “complimentary essentials,” according to the website.

For more information, call 815-214-9217 or visit bankssuites.com.