Lemont dominates Bremen in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball

Lemont 14, Bremen 2: Mike Kalkowski hit a grand slam while Matteo Rendina hit a three-run homer.

Oswego 9, Bolingbrook 1: Thomas McDermott went 2 for 2 for Bolingbrook.

Coal City 8, Herscher 7: Coal City scored five runs in the sixth.

Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: Kellen Schulte struck out five in four innings for Lincoln-Way West while Matt Oberts scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to walk things off.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: Rocco Triolo hit a two-run homer for Lincoln-Way East.

Lockport 9, Joliet Catholic 7: Lockport scored a phenomenal eight runs in the final inning with Josh Kies and Tommy Miller each batting in three runs.

Yorkville 5, Minooka 2: Zane Caves struck out six for Minooka.

Mt. Carmel 10, Providence 0 (5 inn.): Aidan Cullen had the only hit for Providence.

Plainfield North 8, Oswego East 4: Chase Holtzman hit a three-run homer as did Logan Huegel.

Joliet Central 8, Plainfield East 5: Cam Rande led the Steelmen with a 3 for 3 day while Ryan Cooling had two runs and two RBIs. Jeremy Stokes went 2 for 4 for Plainfield East.

Joliet West 12, Plainfield South 2 (5 inn.): Isaac Harris went 2 for 3 with a home run and Andrew Markun batted in three runs.

Reed-Custer 10, Peotone 8: Christian Mounts had a pair of hits and two RBIs, including a go-ahead two-run single in the 7th inning. Jeffrey Wolford had three hits and two RBI.

Plainfield Central 5, Romeoville 4: Finnley Gregoire scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to walk it off for the Wildcats. Jack Mulheron struck out eight for Romeoville while Sebastian Solis and Jeremy Thompson both homered.

St. Bede 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): Ayden Collom went 2 for 2 for the Trojans.

Lincoln-Way Central 7, Sandburg 4: Brady Rossa and Luke Tingley each homered for the Knights.

Normal 15, Seneca 0 (4 inn.): Jace Mitchell had the only hit for the Irish.

Wilmington 6, Manteno 3: Ryan Kettman went 3 for 4 for Wilmington.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Lincoln-Way Central 3: Juno Lundquist led Lincoln-Central with a 3 for 3 day.

Coal City 14, Herscher 10: Khloe Picard went 4 of 5 with three runs, Addison Harvey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Ava Mills went 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Plano 3: GSW scored all four of their runs in the seventh. Nina Siano’s RBI single tied things up before the Panthers scored the go-ahead run on an error.

Lincoln-Way East 13, Homewood-Flossmoor 4: Mia Balta struck out nine in five innings. Grace Duncan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, as did Cassidy Jagielski and Mackenzie Bacha.

Plainfield Central 8, Joliet West 3: Evalyn Prochaska and Emma Sommerfeld each homered for the Wildcats. Mackenzie Mielke hit a home run for Joliet West.

Providence 13, Loyola 0 (5 inn.): Ava Misch hit a three-run homer while Macie Robbins struck out eight while only allowing two hits.

Marian Catholic 9, Joliet Catholic 6: Addy Rizzatto (2 for 3, HR, two RBIs) and Callan Kinsella (3 for 4, three runs, two RBIs) led the way for the Angels.

Minooka 9, Bolingbrook 4: Ava Nahs homered and Addisonn Crumly went 2 for 4 with three RBIs while Emma Best struck out 10. Anaiyah Gregory and Mercy Hanny each homered for Bolingbrook.

Plainfield North 6, Yorkville 2: Abigail Mayes went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Plainfield North.

Plainfield South 20, Joliet Central 3 (4 inn.): Gracie Semega went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and a homer, Katelyn Senese hit a home run and Jackie Gracanin batted in three runs for Plainfield South.

Reed-Custer 2, Peotone 1 (11 inn.): Sophia Moyers struck out 12 batters and scored on Kirstin Klein’s RBI double in the top of the 11th for Reed-Custer. Sophie Klawitter struck out a whopping 19 batters while going 3 for 5 at the plate for Peotone.

Plainfield East 11, Romeoville 1 (6 inn.): Jocelyn Cushard struck out 14 batters while only allowing three hits and Grace Kelliher went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Romeoville was done in by eight errors.

St. Bede 14, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): The Trojans committed 11 errors to do in their chances.

Sycamore 7, Morris 4 (8 inn.): Addy Hackett homered for Morris.

Wilmington 7, Manteno 5: Taylor Stefancic went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats.

Boys track and field

Coal City wins triangular at Wilmington: Billy Moore of Wilmington won the 100m at 11.65 seconds. LeRiyahn Hunter of Coal City won the 400m at 55.08 seconds.

Lincoln-Way West takes second at Bradley-Bourbonnais triangular: Logan Kennedy won the 800m at 2:11.61. Hamdi Ayyash of Lockport won the discus at 51.06m.

Girls track and field

Coal City finishes second at Wilmington triangular: Angelise Stevens won the 100m at 14.81 seconds. McKenna Van Tilburg of Wilmington won the 100m hurdles at 16.31 seconds.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 6, Morris 0: Morris was on the wrong end of a lopsided home loss.