Wilmington among the hottest teams around: Herald-News softball notebook

Taylor Stefancic is one of the key pieces for the Wilmington softball team, which has won 12 straight games. (Gary Middendorf)

There’s something to be said for getting off to a hot start. It boosts a team’s confidence and can set the tone for a strong season.

But what happens when a team has high expectations and the start of the year isn’t quite like that team had hoped?

If you are Wilmington’s softball team, you shake off three straight losses to open the season - losses to Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor, Class 2A state-ranked Seneca and Class 3A defending state runner-up Providence. Then, you win your next 12 in a row.

That’s exactly where the Wildcats sit after beating Class 4A Joliet West 6-1 on Friday. Not only is Wilmington riding a 12-game win streak, but in 10 of those games, they scored 10 or more runs.

It has been part of a plan for a few years, as many of the Wildcats are either three- or four-year varsity starters, headed up by North Carolina State-bound center fielder Molly Southall. As a four-year starter, her reputation preceeds her in Illinois Central Eight games, and teams wisely decide to walk her whenever possible.

Usually, though, leadoff hitter Keeley Walsh is on base ahead of Southall, and walking Southall puts two very fast runners on for hitters such as Taylor Stefancic, Nina Egizio and Emily Strong.

“This is the year we have been waiting for,” Stefancic said after Friday’s win over Joliet West. “This team has built such a strong connection over the last few years. We are so close and know each other so well, both on and off the diamond. We really feel like this is the year for us.”

Lincoln-Way West’s Reegan Connolly is greeted at home plate after a home run in the WJOL Softball Tournament championship game earlier this season. (Gary Middendorf)

OTHER HOT STARTS

Wilmington is hardly the only team off to an impressive opening half of the season. The weekly Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) poll was released Sunday and it is littered with Herald-News area teams.

In Class 4A, Lincoln-Way West is ranked third, Lockport fourth and Lincoln-Way East fifth. In Class 3A, Providence is ranked 10th, Morris 12th and Lemont 16th, while Seneca is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A with Wilmington coming in at No. 10, and Gardner-South Wilmington is No. 16 in Class 1A.

While unranked in Class 4A, Plainfield East sits at 9-2 and beat No. 16 Oswego East on Thursday. Plainfield Central (10-5) also holds a victory over Oswego East, while Joliet West had won five of its last seven before Friday’s loss to Wilmington. Lockport hosts Lincoln-Way West in a game key to both the SouthWest Suburban Conference and postseason seeding Monday, and the Porters already have a win over Lincoln-Way East in their pocket. Lincoln-Way East, though, beat Lincoln-Way West on Friday.

Bridget Faut and Lockport will host a regional in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Sectional. (Gary Middendorf)

POSTSEASON POSSIBILTIES

The IHSA recently announced the sectional assignments for the posteason.

In Class 4A, Lincoln-Way West will host a sectional, with regional hosts being Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport and Lincoln-Way Central. Other teams in the sectional are Bloom Township, Joliet Central, Joliet West, TF South, Minooka, Sandburg, Shepard, Stagg, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Rich Township, Thornwood and Andrew. The winner of the sectional advances to the Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional against the winner of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional.

The remainder of the area Class 4A teams are in the Yorkville Sectional, with regional hosts being Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central, defending Class 4A champion Oswego and Oswego East. Other teams in the sectional are East Aurora, Metea Valley, West Aurora, Batavia, Bolingbrook, Benet, Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Romeoville, West Chicago, Wheaton North, Wheaton-Warrenville South and Yorkville.

In Class 3A, Providence will host a sectional as well as a regional in Sub-Sectional A. The other regional in that sub-sectional will be hosted by Hillcrest. Other teams in the Sub-Sectional are TF North, Marian Catholic, Crete-Monee, Thornridge and Tinley Park. In Sub-Sectional B, regional hosts are Oak Forest and Plano, while the rest of the field includes Thornton, Joliet Catholic, Bremen and Morris. Lemont will host a regional in the De La Salle Sectional, along with Mother McAuley, Hindsale South and Evergreen Park. Other teams in the sectional are Brooks, Hancock, Intrinsic Charter-Downtown Campus, Juarez, Kelly, Kennedy, Perspective/Leadership and Nazareth Academy.

In Class 2A, all of the area teams are in Sub-Sectional B of the Pontiac Sectional. Regional hosts are Manteno and Seneca. Other teams are Beecher, Reed-Custer, Coal City, Herscher, Bishop McNamara, Peotone and Wilmington.

In Class 1A, Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington are Sub-Sectional A of the Indian Creek Sectional, along with Clifton Central, Illinois Lutheran, Donovan, Grant Park, Momence, Ottawa Marquette, Serena and St. Anne. Serena and Dwight are regional hosts.