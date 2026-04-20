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Crest Hill plant store hosting fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Joliet

Marianne Searing holds a photo of her son, Nate, standing with her daughters, Ashley, left, and Hailey at their shop RejuveNate in Crest Hill on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Marianne Searing holds a photo of her son, Nate, standing with her daughters, Ashley, left, and Hailey at their shop RejuveNate in Crest Hill on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness in Crest Hill is hosting a “Shop our Spring Plants For Profit Fundraiser” to support the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.

A portion of every plant will directly benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.

The mission of RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness is to spread awareness of mental health and suicide prevention through its “therapeutically hand-painted pottery and wellness pieces,” according to RejuveNate’s website.

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet supports Joliet youth ages 6 through 17 through educational, recreational and vocational opportunities, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet of website.

Fundraising orders close April 24. Customers will pick up orders on May 6 at The Boys & Girls Club Joliet, 226 E. Clinton St., Joliet during regular operating hours.

To order and for more information, visit rejuvenateplants.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.