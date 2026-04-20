Crest Hill plant store hosting fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Joliet

Marianne Searing holds a photo of her son, Nate, standing with her daughters, Ashley, left, and Hailey at their shop RejuveNate in Crest Hill on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness in Crest Hill is hosting a “Shop our Spring Plants For Profit Fundraiser” to support the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.

A portion of every plant will directly benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.

The mission of RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness is to spread awareness of mental health and suicide prevention through its “therapeutically hand-painted pottery and wellness pieces,” according to RejuveNate’s website.

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet supports Joliet youth ages 6 through 17 through educational, recreational and vocational opportunities, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet of website.

Fundraising orders close April 24. Customers will pick up orders on May 6 at The Boys & Girls Club Joliet, 226 E. Clinton St., Joliet during regular operating hours.

To order and for more information, visit rejuvenateplants.com.