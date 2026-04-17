Silver Cross Foundation receives $560,000 to support health care for women and children

Childerguild presents a check for $560,000 to the Silver Cross Foundation to support women and children’s services at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Pictured from left are: Rita Larson, Childerguild president; Marcia Obman-Gray, Childerguild club treasurer; Michael Mutterer, Silver Cross Hospital president & CEO; Tracy Simons, Silver Cross Foundation executive director; and Scott Paddock, Silver Cross Hospital senior vice president of external affairs. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital’s long-standing philanthropic partner, Childerguild recently donated $560,000 to the New Lenox hospital to provide “advanced technology, patient care equipment and clinical education” across several key service areas, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Proceeds from the annual Childerguild Ball, gift shop sales and club donations made the donation to support women and children’s health care needs possible.

These service areas include the hospital’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic, birthing center, Center for Breast Health, Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – NICU and Family Medicine/Urgent Care in Lemont.

The Childerguild donation will fund:

• Two fetal monitoring systems, four advanced ultrasound machines and disinfection systems for Silver Cross’ new Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

• Maternal and neonatal patient care simulators for the Silver Cross Birthing Center

• Continuing education through the Association of Women’s Health Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses

• AWHONN monthly fetal monitoring education through simulation tracing reviews in the birthing center

• Breastfeeding support Boppy pillows for birthing center and NICU patients

• Two Tranquility mattresses for newborns with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome in the NICU

• D&C suction machine to treat various gynecological conditions, including abnormal uterine bleeding, incomplete miscarriage and uterine polyps

• Breast ultrasound machine for the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health

• X‑ray machine for the Silver Cross Health Center and Urgent Care in Lemont

Childerguild was founded in 1910 to support the Women’s and Children’s Services at Silver Cross Hospital and has since donated more than $6.7 million.

For membership opportunities, call volunteer services at 815-300-7117.

For more information, visit silvercross.org.