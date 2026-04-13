Will County Pets of the Week: April 13, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Emma is a sweet 3-year-old beagle mix who came to NAWS after being saved from euthanasia. Emma is gentle, friendly and slightly shy. She loves everyone she meets and has a calm, loving presence that makes her an easy companion. She does well with cats and other dogs. To meet Emma, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Emma is a sweet 3-year-old beagle mix who came to NAWS after being saved from euthanasia. Emma is gentle, friendly and slightly shy. She loves everyone she meets and has a calm, loving presence that makes her an easy companion. She does well with cats and other dogs. To meet Emma, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Nugget is a 3-year-old tabby that was found as a stray and is now living in a foster home. Nugget is very sweet with a pinch of spice. She gets along well with the dogs in her foster home, but she’s cat-selective and needs a slow introduction to any cats in her next home. Nugget loves spending time with her foster and seeks out affection. She will make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Nugget, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Nugget is a 3-year-old tabby that was found as a stray and is now living in a foster home. Nugget is very sweet with a pinch of spice. She gets along well with the dogs in her foster home, but she’s cat-selective and needs a slow introduction to any cats in her next home. Nugget loves spending time with her foster and seeks out affection. She will make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Nugget, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pixie is a 12-pound terrier mix with lots of personality. She was found as a stray and never reclaimed. She enjoys hanging out with people and playing with toys. She must be the only pet in the home and needs an owner who understands terrier quirks. To meet Pixie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Pixie is a 12-pound terrier mix with lots of personality. She was found as a stray and never reclaimed. She enjoys hanging out with people and playing with toys. She must be the only pet in the home and needs an owner who understands terrier quirks. To meet Pixie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Cheeto is a 9-month-old kitten who needs a patient home. He’s shy at first, but – once he’s comfortable – he loves to snuggle. He will crawl into laps or chests and then rub faces. Cheeto needs an owner who will help him adjust to a new place. To meet Cheeto, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cheeto is a 9-month-old kitten who needs a patient home. He’s shy at first, but – once he’s comfortable – he loves to snuggle. He will crawl into laps or chests and then rub faces. Cheeto needs an owner who will help him adjust to a new place. To meet Cheeto, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things. Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.