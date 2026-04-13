Boys Track & Field: 5 Athletes to Watch in The Herald-News area

Here are five boys track and field athletes to keep an eye on throughout the 2026 season in Will and Grundy Counties.

Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski (Sandy Bressner)

Thomas Czerwinski, Plainfield North, sr.

Czerwinski helped lead the Tigers to the Class 3A state cross country championship in the fall and was named the Herald-News Cross-Country Runner of the Year. He will bring his expertise and experience in the individual and distance relay races to the track this spring.

Dwight's Graham Meister (Rob Oesterle)

Graham Meister, Dwight, jr.

Meister won the Class 1A state championship in the shot put last season for the Trojans as a sophomore and was sixth in the discus. He will be in the running for a double state championship this year.

Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet. Plainfield East's Joe Owusu. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Joe Owusu, Plainfield East, sr.

Owusu took fifth in the Class 3A 100-meter dash last season for the Bengals and was part of the fourth-place 4x100 relay team and seventh-place 4x200 relay team. He returns, as do the rest of the relay teams, to try and help secure a high place on the team podium.

Seneca's Matt Stach (Rob Oesterle)

Matt Stach, Seneca, sr.

Stack finished fourth in the state in Class 1A in the long jump for the Irish last season. Stach also competes in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Cuyler Swanson (J.T. Pedelty)

Cuyler Swanson, Morris, jr.

Swanson finished fourth in the Class 2A 3,200 meters at state last season as a sophomore for Morris. He finished eighth in the Class 2A state cross-country meet this past fall and will help Morris be a strong contender in the distance relay events.