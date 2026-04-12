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The Herald-News

Normal man killed in crash Saturday on I-55 in Braidwood

A 25-year-old man from Normal was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Braidwood.

A 25-year-old man from Normal was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Braidwood. (Photo provided)

By Eric Schelkopf

A 25-year-old man from Normal was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Braidwood.

Fernando Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 12:11 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to a news release from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.

Rodriguez was involved in a motorcycle and semitruck crash on I-55, just north of Reed Road interchange in Braidwood, according to the release. The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. The cause and manner of death will be determined following the autopsy and police and toxicological reports.

The interstate was closed for several hours following the crash.

BraidwoodWill CountyGrundy CountyWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesCrashAccidentIllinois State Police
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.