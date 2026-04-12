Normal man killed in crash Saturday on I-55 in Braidwood

A 25-year-old man from Normal was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Braidwood. (Photo provided)

A 25-year-old man from Normal was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Braidwood.

Fernando Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 12:11 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to a news release from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.

Rodriguez was involved in a motorcycle and semitruck crash on I-55, just north of Reed Road interchange in Braidwood, according to the release. The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. The cause and manner of death will be determined following the autopsy and police and toxicological reports.

The interstate was closed for several hours following the crash.