Check out spring wildflowers, trails and birds at Will County forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host wildflower walks on April 21, 2026, at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook and April 22 at O’Hara Woods in Romeoville. (Glen P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of April 20. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Where the Wildflowers Are - 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Search for spring wildflowers such as trout lily, Dutchman’s breeches and cut-leafed toothwort on a guided hike while learning their stories and uses. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by April 10.

Nature Play Day After Hours: Nature Detectives - 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Young explorers and their adults will solve nature mysteries by learning to identify animal clues through hands-on activities, a hike, games and crafts. This free event is intended for ages 3-5 with an adult. Register by April 19.

Wildflower Walk at O’Hara Woods - 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at O’Hara Woods Preserve in Romeoville: Celebrate Earth Day with a walk among blooming spring wildflowers, including bluebells and mayapples, while learning identification tips and plant lore. This free event is intended for ages 7 and older. Register by April 19.

Birding for Beginners - 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Learn basic bird identification skills using size, color and shape, then practice in the field during a guided hike. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by April 23.

Celebrate Trails Day Bike Ride - 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 25, at Hickory Creek Preserve-Hickory Creek Junction in Mokena: Celebrate trails with an 18.5-mile round-trip ride along the Old Plank Trail followed by social time. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by April 24.

Museum Campus Day - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore all museum buildings, including the Trader’s Cabin and longhouse, and learn about the area’s French fur traders and Potawatomi history during this self-guided experience. This free event is intended for all ages.

Nature Journaling for Adults at Isle a la Cache - 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 25, at Isle a la Cache Museum: Connect creatively with nature through guided journaling exercises led by a naturalist. This free event is intended for ages 18 and older. Register by April 23.

These Books are Made for Walkin’ - 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: Discuss “The Overstory” by Richard Powers while taking a leisurely nature walk. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by April 24.

Spring into Action - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 26, at Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet: Help clean up the Des Plaines River shoreline during this volunteer program. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by April 24.