Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to New Lenox garage

The New Lenox Fire Protection District firefighters at the scene of a residential garage fire in the 800 block of Somerset Court in New Lenox on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photo provided by the New Lenox Fire Protection District)

A lithium-ion battery on an electric scooter appears to be the cause of a fire that caused serious damage to a garage at a New Lenox home.

The New Lenox Fire Protection District was dispatched at 11:46 a.m. to the 800 block of Somerset Court for a reported structure fire on Friday.

The first engine company arrived within five minutes of the call and found a fire within the attached garage, the fire district said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes, preventing it from spreading into the main living area of the residence, the fire district said.

The family and their dogs were able to safely escape the home on their own; however, the homeowners’ cats remained inside, the fire district said.

The New Lenox Fire Protection District responded to the 800 block of Somerset Court in New Lenox for residential garage fire on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

Firefighters successfully located and rescued the cats from the residence. No injuries to residents, pets, or fire personnel were reported.

While the garage sustained significant damage, fire crews were able to limit the impact on the rest of the home, the fire district said.

The interior of the home sustained some smoke damage, but the fire did not breach the main living area.

While the official cause remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest the fire may have originated from a lithium-ion battery on an electric scooter located within the garage, the fire district said.

The fire district is reminding the community regarding the potential hazards associated with charging lithium-ion batteries.

For more information on lithium-ion battery safety and how to properly charge and store micromobility devices, visit nlfire.com

The NLFPD was supported by multiple neighboring fire agencies that assisted on the scene and provided station coverage.