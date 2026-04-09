Metra’s $156 million construction program includes station improvements, crossing upgrades

Metra will be undertaking a wide scope of projects this year, including improvements to 20 stations, replacement of 22 grade crossings and three major tie replacement projects.

The 2026 construction program also includes numerous smaller infrastructure improvements across Metra’s 11 lines, the agency said in a news release.

The work will be done by Metra’s in-house crews, employees of Metra’s freight partners, and private contractors.

Metra also is contributing funds for station repairs and upgrades that will be performed by a municipality or its contractors, the agency said.

Included in the 2026 capital program are:

• $32.3 million for station and parking improvements

• $37.7 million for track maintenance

• $22.3 million for bridge projects

• $5.2 million for rail crossing replacements

• $59.1 million for signal, electrical and communications maintenance and upgrades.

Funding for some projects was allocated in prior years’ capital programs or came from outside sources, including municipalities and Metra’s freight partners, Metra said.

Passengers board a Metra train in downtown Joliet on the Rock Island Line in this file photo. (Shaw Media)

Station improvements

Improvements are planned for 20 of Metra’s 243 stations this year. Projects at another 47 stations are currently in the design process for construction in later years.

Improvements are planned for seven stations on the Rock Island Line and the Cicero and Western Springs stations on the BNSF Line.

The multi-year effort to rebuild the Chicago State/95th Street Station and rehabilitate the South Water Street entrance to Millennium Station on the electric line will continue.

On the Rock Island Line, the project to replace the platform, rehab parking areas, and build new warming shelters at 115th Street/Morgan Park Station will go forward, Metra said.

Work also will continue on the construction of a new infill station at Auburn Park (79th and Lowe), which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

On the BNSF Line, improvements will include the rehabilitation of the LaGrange Road Station and new platforms at Westmont, the agency said.

Work is nearing completion on the replacement of the platforms at Grayslake and Morton Grove on the Milwaukee District North Line, at Midlothian on the Rock Island Line, at Pingree Road in Crystal Lake on the UP Northwest Line and at Kedzie on the UP West Line.

Track improvements

At least 51,000 railroad ties are scheduled for replacement this year.

On the Rock Island Line, Metra forces will replace 16,562 ties between Mokena and Joliet.

At least 18,500 ties and 23,949 feet of rail between Rondout and Fox Lake on the Milwaukee District North Line will also be replaced, Metra said.

BNSF plans to replace 16,000 ties between Hinsdale and West Eola (Aurora) and Metra and contractors will continue infrastructure work in preparation for the installation of a fourth track on the Metra Electric Line, the agency said.

Road crossing improvements

Improvements to 22 rail crossings are planned for this year.

Five crossing replacements are planned on the Metra Electric branch lines (Ridgeland Avenue, Clyde Avenue and Chappel Avenue on the South Chicago Branch and Parnell Avenue and Normal Avenue on the Blue Island Branch).

There are six crossing replacements planned on the Rock Island Line, one on the Southwest Service and five more between the Milwaukee District North and West lines.

On the BNSF Line, road crossings will be replaced at Loomis Street in Naperville, Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills, and Hollywood Avenue in Riverside.

Replacements also are planned at LaGrange Road and Harlem Avenue and multiple pedestrian crossings depending upon funding availability.

Bridge projects

A major project to rebuild 11, 120-year-old bridges between Fullerton Avenue and Addison Street in Chicago on the UP North Line continues.

The $337 million project also will replace 4 miles of track structure and 1.75 miles of retaining walls.

More than half of the 446 bridges on Metra-owned lines are more than a century old and, currently, there is no dedicated federal funding program specifically for improving commuter rail bridges, Metra said.

Even though funding has yet to be secured, Metra developed a 20-year plan to replace or rehabilitate 210 bridges, requiring about $3 billion in investment, the agency said.

Design is complete or nearly complete on nine bridges with 30 more bridges in the pipeline for preliminary engineering.

To minimize impacts on riders, most of the construction and improvement work for this year will be done during off-peak hours and on weekends, which could result in delays to trains during those times, Metra said.

Riders should check metra.com/constructionnotices for information about how service may be impacted.

Riders also can use Metra’s train tracker, available at metratracker.com, to check the status of their trains.