Man wounded in Joliet Township shooting

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A 23-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on Tuesday on Richards Street in Joliet Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a victim who was shot in the leg about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to Elizabeth Matthews, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

A preliminary investigation showed the shooting happened in the 800 block of Richards Street, Matthews said.

“That’s where it is believed that the victim was sitting in a car when shots were fired from outside the vehicle,” Matthews said.

The victim took himself to the hospital and was released.

However, the victim is “not cooperating with the investigation,” Matthews said.