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The Herald-News

Driver, passengers injured after box truck collision near I-55 in Joliet

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

A 29-year-old driver of a Mazda and two passengers, including an infant, were injured after a box truck collided with their vehicle near Interstate 55, police said.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash at Plainfield Road and I-55 in Joliet, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

An international box truck driven by Brandon Maldonado, 32, of Cicero, was traveling west on Plainfield Road near the southbound on-ramp for I-55, English said.

Officers believe the truck attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp and struck the Mazda MX-6 driven by the 29-year-old man, English said.

“As a result of the collision, the Mazda overturned and then struck a Ford Edge that was stopped in eastbound traffic,” English said.

The 29-year-old driver, and two passengers, ages 31 and 6 months, were taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with minor injuries, English said.

The drivers of the box truck and the Ford Edge were not injured.

Maldonado was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left, English said.

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Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News