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Coroner IDs woman killed in I-80 crash in Joliet

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet.

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

A 66-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died following a crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet.

Lydia R. Turner Allen, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m. on Monday at Saint Josephs Medical Center in Joliet, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of I-80 at Chicago Street in Joliet.

Illinois State Police responded to the incident after learning of a vehicle that struck the concrete barrier in the construction zone.

JolietIllinoisIllinois State PoliceWill CountyInterstate 80BreakingShaw Local Front HeadlinesFatalCrash
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News