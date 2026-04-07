Coroner IDs woman killed in I-80 crash in Joliet

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A 66-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died following a crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet.

Lydia R. Turner Allen, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m. on Monday at Saint Josephs Medical Center in Joliet, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of I-80 at Chicago Street in Joliet.

Illinois State Police responded to the incident after learning of a vehicle that struck the concrete barrier in the construction zone.