Driver killed in I-80 crash in Joliet

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at Chicago Street in Joliet.

The vehicle struck the concrete barrier in the construction zone, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to local hospital and later declared dead.

All eastbound lanes at Larkin Avenue were shut down at 3:45 p.m.

“This is still an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time,” police said.