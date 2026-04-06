2026 Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew

Entering high school, Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew was already viewed as one of the top players in the state for his class. On a team with multiple future Division I players, he still managed to stand out with his dunking ability and outstanding all-around play.

Between Pettigrew’s freshman and sophomore seasons, however, he managed to take his game to even higher levels. He went from one of the top recruits in the state to one of the top recruits in the country. 247Sports currently lists him as the 19th overall player in the nation.

It’d be easy to say that it’s because of summer basketball camps and showcases. Sure, that played a large part, but Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost says Pettigrew’s greatness goes beyond just his raw ability and his performances on the big stage.

It’s about what the sophomore does when no one is looking.

“His work ethic that he does in the gym is second to none,” Brost said. “People see all the things on social media and the things he does, but what they don’t see is him in the gym at 6 a.m. working on his shot. They don’t see him in the weight room after school or back in the gym at night.

“The work that he does is the reason he is the player he is.”

All that work showed up in a big way this season.

Pettigrew, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 20 points per game to go with four rebounds and three assists. He was a Class 4A first-team IBCA All-State selection and holds more than 20 offers from major universities.

Considering his production, leadership and Bolingbrook being the only area team to make the supersectional round of the playoffs, Pettigrew is our choice for the 2026 Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“This award isn’t just mine,” Pettigrew said. “It reflects on our whole team. ... Player of the Year feels great, but I couldn’t do it without my team, most obviously the seniors.”

There were many great players this season in the area, including Nedas Venckus at Lockport, who also averaged 20 points per game, and KJ Miller at Plainfield East, who set new program standards.

Pettigrew’s numbers speak for themselves. The fact that multiple blue-blood programs at the Power Four level have offered Pettigrew says a lot, too. But beyond the numbers and the offers, it was Pettigrew’s efficiency that helped set him apart.

For example, in a January game against Plainfield Central, Pettigrew played just three minutes as the Raiders dominated the Wildcats. But in those three minutes, the sophomore put up 12 points and two assists.

In addition to emphasizing the character of Pettigrew, Brost said his efficiency was one of his greatest strengths.

“I think the efficiency is the biggest improvement to his overall game we’ve seen,” Brost said. “That just means he’s making better decisions. He’s taking shots that he’s going to make and can read the game better to what the team needs.”

Pettigrew gives the bulk of the credit to his teammates – including all-state guard Trey Brost and honorable mention all-state guard TJ Williams – for helping him reach new levels. He also shouted out Brost and the rest of the Raiders staff for guiding him.

“What’s special about Bolingbrook that you can’t find everywhere is that every year you’re going to find talent,” Pettigrew said. “Playing with talent is really important. Staying at Bolingbrook has made me better, because I’ve learned how to play with other great players, which is going to be important at the next level.”

Of course, athletics run in the Pettigrew family.

Brady’s mother, Bonnie Bremner-Pettigrew, was an All-American volleyball player at Penn State. His father, Titcus, played football and basketball for the Nittany Lions and is now the head coach for Bolingbrook.

His older brother, Trey Pettigrew, has played for multiple D-I basketball programs. Brother JT was a star for the Raiders and started as a freshman for Valparaiso this past season.

Brady credits his brothers for helping instill a strong work ethic in him.

“Trey was arguably better than me and JT [when he was a sophomore],” Brady said. “Watching him gave me a taste of what high school was like. Having him at home was really big. JT is really calm and patient, and he worked the hardest of anyone I know.”

The Raiders will lose Trey Brost, Williams and others, but they always seem to have an outstanding team every year. They’ll be looking for more of the same next season with Brady in his junior season. For what it’s worth, he’s setting his goals high for the future.

“I really want to get a state championship,” Pettigrew said. “Not getting there the past two years has lit a fire in me and Coach Brost. These next two years, I want to bring home that title to Bolingbrook.”