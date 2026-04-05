2 dogs die in Joliet house fire

Fire seen coming out of a home in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue in Joliet on Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Photo provided. by Joliet Fire Department)

A fire that damaged a Joliet residence also left two family dogs dead.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at 6:24 p.m. on Saturday to a fire at a residence in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

The first units arrived on scene within six minutes of dispatch and found fire showing from the rear of a one-and-a-half-story residence, the fire department said.

Joliet firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue on Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, and the fire was reported by neighbors, the fire department said.

The fire was declared under control at 6:37 p.m. There were no injuries or fatalities reported, the fire department said.

Crews from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 4, 5, 6, and 8 responded to the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.