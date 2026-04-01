Plainfield District 202 Foundation for Excellence announces annual dinner and luxury bingo

Smiles and support were on display at the 2025 Plainfield Foundation for Excellence Annual Dinner and Luxury Bingo benefiting District 202 students and staff. This year’s event will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Bolingbrook Golf Club. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

The Plainfield School District 202 community is invited to support District 202 students, staff and schools at the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence’s annual dinner and luxury bingo.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook.

Tickets are $100 each. The event will also feature the foundation’s annual Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honoring 2026 inductees Michael Gundlach, Dr. Dipak P. Shah, Robert A. Spodarek, Matthew Starr and Matthew Stofko.

Tickets, tables and sponsorships can be purchased at d202foundation.org.