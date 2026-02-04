New HBO police series ‘American Blue’ will feature Joliet

A Joliet Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo. (Felix Sarver)

A new HBO series will be set in Joliet, bringing what Mayor Terry D’Arcy said will be good attention to the city and its police department.

Media outlets in recent weeks have reported on the series to be called “American Blue” and how the story will be told in Joliet.

The series “follows native son Brian ‘Milk’ Milkovich who returns to his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, to rescue a beleaguered police force while seeking redemption of his own,” reads a summary from IMDb, a major online source for information about movies and television.

In addition to being about Joliet, much of the series will be filmed in Joliet, D’Arcy said at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

“We’re hoping the show will do for our police department what ‘The Pitt’ has done for emergency rooms,” D’Arcy said.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy seen at a December meeting of the City Council. (Gary Middendorf)

“The Pitt” is a popular award-winning HBO series set in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Much of “American Blue” will be shot in Joliet, D’Arcy said after the council meeting.

It won’t be the first time Joliet provides scenery for a major TV series.

Fox TV filmed much of “The Big Leap,” a show about the music industry, at the Rialto Square Theatre. Fox TV also used the Joliet Correctional Center for “Prison Break.”

Those shows, however, did not incorporate Joliet into the story line.

Joliet will be the setting for the story in “American Blue.”

Joliet police, including Chief William Evans, seen at a major crime scene. (Gary Middendorf)

“We will be identified as will Joliet police,” D’Arcy said.

Brian Udovich, a native of Joliet and prominent film and TV producer, is involved with the series, D’Arcy said.

The mayor said he believes “American Blue” will be good for the city and its police department

“It’s a positive spin on the lives of police officers,” D’Arcy said. “They have a difficult job.”