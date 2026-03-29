Shorewood boutique floral design changes name

Bright + Bloom Floral Design, formerly Blush Blooms & Co., located at 403 Earl Road, Units B & C, is a boutique floral design studio for off-site private events. Its sign is seen on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Bright + Bloom Floral Design, formerly Blush Blooms & Co., located at 403 Earl Road, Units B & C, in Shorewood, is a boutique floral design studio for off-site private events.

Services include refined personal flowers to full-scale ceremony and reception designs, according to the Bright + Bloom website.

For more information, call 815-905-2774 or visit brightbloomfloral.com.