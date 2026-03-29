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Shorewood boutique floral design changes name

Bright + Bloom Floral Design, formerly Blush Blooms & Co., located at 403 Earl Road, Units B & C, is a boutique floral design studio for off-site private events. Its sign is seen on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Bright + Bloom Floral Design, formerly Blush Blooms & Co., located at 403 Earl Road, Units B & C, is a boutique floral design studio for off-site private events. Its sign is seen on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Bright + Bloom Floral Design, formerly Blush Blooms & Co., located at 403 Earl Road, Units B & C, in Shorewood, is a boutique floral design studio for off-site private events.

Services include refined personal flowers to full-scale ceremony and reception designs, according to the Bright + Bloom website.

For more information, call 815-905-2774 or visit brightbloomfloral.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.