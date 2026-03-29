Shorewood boutique floral design changes name

Bright + Bloom Floral Design, formerly Blush Blooms & Co., located at 403 Earl Road, Units B & C, in Shorewood, is a boutique floral design studio for off-site private events.
Services include refined personal flowers to full-scale ceremony and reception designs, according to the Bright + Bloom website.
For more information, call 815-905-2774 or visit brightbloomfloral.com.
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