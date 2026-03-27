Valley View Dental expanding its office in Romeoville

The Will County Board granted variances that will allow a mid-block traffic signal to be installed at the Romeo Town Center shopping plaza in Romeoville. (Mike Mallory)

Valley View Dental plans to expand its office at Romeo Towne Center in Romeoville.

The 2,000-square-foot addition at the rear of the existing building will include patient rooms, offices and lab space, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.

Work on Valley View Dental’s addition should be completed in September.

Additional improvements at this shopping center, located at the northeast corner of Weber Road and 135th Street, include parking lot resealing, building repainting and the addition of new awnings.

In addition, Vasa Fitness recently opened in the former Dominick’s location.

And construction continues on a new signalized entrance to the center from Weber Road.

A new monument sign and landscaping are in the planning stages.

For more information about Valley View Dental, visit vvdental.com.