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The Herald-News

Joliet teen missing, may be in ‘vulnerable state,’ police say

William Reeves

William Reeves (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Police Department is seeking information on a missing 17-year-old who may be “in a vulnerable state due to mental health conditions,” according to a news release from the department.

William Reeves is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black flip flops, police said.

Reeves may be in the areas of either McDonough Avenue and Larkin Avenue or Louis Joliet Mall, all in Joliet, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Reeves location should call 911 or the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.