Joliet teen missing, may be in ‘vulnerable state,’ police say

The Joliet Police Department is seeking information on a missing 17-year-old who may be “in a vulnerable state due to mental health conditions,” according to a news release from the department.

William Reeves is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black flip flops, police said.

Reeves may be in the areas of either McDonough Avenue and Larkin Avenue or Louis Joliet Mall, all in Joliet, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Reeves location should call 911 or the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.