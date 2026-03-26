Several No Kings protests expected across Joliet area on Saturday

Protestors line Plainfield Road in Joliet during the No Kings Protest in Joliet on Oct. 18, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Joliet area will be one of the hundreds of regions across the U.S. on Saturday where protestors are expected to gather in opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration.

The event, which organizers are calling “No Kings 3,″ has multiple rallies planned across Will County including Joliet, Romeoville, Bolingbrook, Lockport, Minooka and Shorewood.

During the last No Kings event in October, Joliet saw more than 2,000 people attend its protest, something organizers are likely hoping to replicate when they return to the Louis Joliet Mall along U.S.Route 30 on Saturday.

The Joliet event is officially slated to begin at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., though many protesters stayed longer at past events.

Other Will County protests are planned for Romeoville at the intersection of 135th Street and North Weber Road, Bolingbrook at the intersection of East Boughton Road and North Janes Avenue, and Lockport, which will hold its first No Kings event in Central Square.

All three events also are slated to begin at 11 a.m.

A group of Shorewood senior citizens also is planning to participate again in the No Kings protest in the 1100 block of North Rover Road. The senior group has participated in every major planned protest of the second Trump administration with a dedicated group of family and friends.

In the evening, Minooka also is planning an event at the intersection of Ridge Road and West Mondamin Street, near the CIBC Banking Center. That event is set for 5 p.m.

Other nearby communities planning protests include Morris, Oswego, Aurora, Naperville, Kankakee and Orland Park.

The first No Kings Day protest was organized in June 2025 to coincide with a military parade thrown by the Trump Administration on the president’s birthday, and the second was done in reaction to the surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland in October.

The third event was announced in January following continued ICE crackdowns in Minneapolis, and the U.S.’s arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Following the U.S. attack on Iran late last month and the subsequent spike in oil and gas prices, the rallies are expected to draw significant participation.

Organizers of the event, including grassroots activist groups Indivisible, Move On and the Women’s March, emphasize that all protests are to remain peaceful.

The No Kings website this week listed 1,000 protests planned worldwide for Saturday, including more than 900 in the U.S. and its territories. Additionally, 24 protests are scheduled across Europe, three are planned for Mexico and South America, and Perth, Australia, has an event slated.

Seventy-three of the 900-plus U.S. events are planned for northern Illinois, with the largest expected to take place in Grant Park in Chicago.