Nationwide No Kings march to protest ICE planned for March 28

File photo: Protestors line Plainfield Road in Joliet during the No Kings Protest in Joliet on Oct. 18, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The national No Kings movement plans to take to the streets this spring to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.

The group, Indivisible.org, announced the latest mobilization efforts on March 28 are in response to the killings of Renee Nicole Macklin Good and Alex Pretti that happened this month in Minnesota.

“We’ll take to the streets, ready to bring millions of new allies along with us to declare, in one voice: NO thugs terrorizing our neighborhoods. NO troop deployments in our streets. NO imperial wars of conquest. NO KINGS,” the grassroots organization said in an email.

The No Kings coalition will be leading regular ICE watch trainings throughout the winter, the email said.

There was no information immediately available on locations for the march in Illinois.

Indivisible organized millions of protesters nationwide for its “Hands Off” rally in April 2025 to speak out against policies of the Trump administration. There were even larger turnouts for the No Kings protests in June and October.