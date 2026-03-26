Joliet Central JROTC cadets give back by mentoring at District 86’s Marshall School

Joliet Central High School recently sent 25 JROTC cadets to A.O. Marshall Elementary School in Joliet to take on the role of teachers and participate in a service-learning opportunity through Junior Achievement. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School recently sent 25 JROTC cadets to A.O. Marshall Elementary School to take on the role of teachers and participate in a service-learning opportunity through Junior Achievement.

The cadets were assigned to 13 different classrooms at Marshall in Joliet Public Schools District 86, including seven bilingual classrooms, where they delivered Junior Achievement lessons focused on financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

They worked closely with elementary students, guiding them through engaging activities and discussions designed to build important life skills.

For many cadets, the experience provided a unique opportunity to practice leadership, communication, and teamwork—core values emphasized in the JROTC program.

According to a press release from Joliet Township High School District 204, stepping into the classroom as instructors allowed them to serve as positive role models while helping younger students learn about responsibility, goal setting and the importance of education.