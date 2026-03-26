2026 Herald-News Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper drives to the basket during a game this season. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the 2025-26 Herald-News Girls Basketball All-Area Team.

FIRST TEAM

Providence's Landrie Callahan (Courtesy of Provi)

Landrie Callahan, sr., F, Providence

Callahan, the Herald-News Player of the Year, transferred from Morris this year and led the Celtics to a Class 3A supersectional before falling to eventual state champion Washington. The Pepperdine recruit averaged 20 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game. She scored in double digits in all 36 of the Celtics’ games and posted 18 double-doubles, including 38 points and 13 rebounds in the sectional championship game, which set a Providence school record for points in a game. She also set the school record for points in a season with 716, giving her a total of 2,309 for her career after setting the Morris school record of 1,593 points in her three seasons. She was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State first team and was one of 10 Illinois Ms. Basketball nominees, as well as being named All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red.

Bolingbrook's Natalie Frempong

Natalia Frempong, sr., G, Bolingbrook

Frempong averaged 12 points, two assists and two steals for the Raiders. She also was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IBCA All-State honorable mention.

Lockport's Evelyn Ingram (Rob Oesterle)

Evelyn Ingram, jr., F, Lockport

Ingram averaged 14.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals for the Porters. She was named All-Tournament at both the Oak Lawn Invitational and Fox River Classic, and also was named All-SouthWest Suburban Conference.

Minooka's Madelyn Kiper (Rob Oesterle)

Madelyn Kiper, sr., G/F, Minooka

Kiper, averaged 22.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Indians. The Kent State recruit was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference and SPC West MVP and earned IBCA All-State second-team recognition.

Joliet Central's' Neveah Wright (Courtesy of Joliet Central )

Neveah Wright, sr., G, Joliet Central

Wright helped lead the Steelmen to a 20-12 record this season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 3.1 assists per game. The Moraine Valley commit was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference first team and was SPC East MVP.

SECOND TEAM

Layken Callahan, jr., G/F, Providence

Molly Finn, sr., G., Lincoln-Way West

Brooke Katzmann, sr., G, Lincoln-Way Central

Lily Hansen, sr, C, Morris

Layla Lesure, sr., F/C, Plainfield South

THIRD TEAM

Sydney Dodd, jr., G/F, Bolingbrook

Eliana Fowler, sr., G, Joliet Central

Graysen Provance, jr., G, Seneca

Maddie Simms, sr., G, Gardner-South Wilmington

Alyssa Wollenzien, jr., G, Reed-Custer

HONORABLE MENTION

Lucille Carlos, so., G, Plainfield North; Naya Carter, sr., G, Minooka; DeAnna Cooley, jr., G, Plainfield Central; Kaitlyn Dykstra, jr., G, Lincoln-Way East; Abby Dulinsky, jr., G/F, Joliet Catholic; Taylor Healy, jr., F, Providence; Sophie Hynes, jr., G, Lockport; Alyssa Jepson, sr., G, Morris; Isaballa Koldoff, jr., G, Plainfield North; Kennady Kotowski, so., F, Providence; Sydney Larson, sr., G, Coal City; Sami Liaromatis, sr., G, Wilmington; Emerson Nillson, jr., G, Lincoln-Way East; Katie Peetz, jr., F, Lockport; Eilish Raines, sr., G, Providence; Mackenzie Rosener, jr., G, Lincoln-Way West; Gianna Thompson, jr., G, Plainfield East; Riley Walker, sr., G, Coal City; Keeley Walsh, so., G, Wilmington; Mia White, jr., G, Plainfield Central; Laniya Willis, sr., G, Plainfield South.