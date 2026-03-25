Three Crete-Monee students killed in fire

Crete-Monee School District 201-U community is mourning the loss of three of its students who died in a fire.

Two elementary students and one high school student were killed in a house fire on Tuesday, the district said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“This is a devastating time for our school community. Out of respect for the family’s privacy and because circumstances are still being confirmed, we cannot share additional details at this time. We are all grieving together, and we will do everything we can to support our students, staff, and families in the days ahead,” District 201-U Superintendent Dr. Kara Coglianese said in the statement.

The district said it will increase support at all of its schools. Counselors, social workers, and other support staff will be available for students who need to talk, take a break, or receive additional help, the district said.

“We will continue to communicate as we are able to do so, including sharing information about available support and opportunities for our community to come together to care for one another. In the meantime, please join us in keeping the victims and their loved ones in our thoughts,” the superintendent said.