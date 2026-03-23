‘We’re all family on this block’ neighbors say as 3 people found dead in Crete Township home

A Will County Animal Protection Services staff member comforts a pet dog as they help retrieve it from a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the killings of three Crete Township residents early Monday morning.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office reported that the woman was seen fleeing the home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail at about 2 a.m.

She was later apprehended in Indiana and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call for a welfare check at the home in Crete Township around 2 a.m.

Upon arriving at the home, deputies discovered the bodies of two men and one woman, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims, a 32-year-old man and his parents, a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, have all been identified as residents of the home, although their names have not yet been released.

The identity of the suspect also has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has described the incident as “domestic in nature” and said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Crete Township homicide Police tape surrounds a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

No details have been released about the manner of the deaths. Autopsies are being conducted by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Shaw Local spoke with neighbors of the slain family, who expressed shock and sadness at the incident.

“They’re a very, very nice family,” said a neighbor who declined to give her name and spoke to Shaw Local while walking her dog.

“She always welcomed y’all all the time, and the dad was very nice. My heart goes out to that family, especially the oldest son and his kids,” she said. “They were just with their grandbabies and their dog outside, literally, just with them outside.”

The neighbor called the homeowners “a very good couple” and said they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

“They both were friendly and sweet. Very nice family. You could tell they were tight-knit, and they helped the community. They were very nice. Never had [domestic disputes] at their home, never known for them to have that. Just a nice couple. We’re all family on this block. We all kind of look out because people walk out here at nighttime, so... for that to happen right there, close to home... It’s just so sad,” she said.

“You don’t really hear of anything like this here,” said Donna Russo, a Crete resident from a neighboring subdivision. “Some Will County cops live nearby. A fireman lives next door to them.”

Russo said she didn’t hear anything overnight, including shots or emergency sirens.

“It’s a nice neighborhood,” she said. “Everyone knows each other, so it’s just sad to hear about this.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said it will share more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.