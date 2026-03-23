Plainfield seeks feedback on improving accessibility across village for those with disabilities

At the Jan. 5 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved hiring Baxter & Woodman to prepare a public right-of-way transition plan that meets current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements at a cost not to exceed $228,100. (Photo provided by Baxter & Goodman)

The Plainfield Village Board wants to hear from the community as it works to make it easier for those with disabilities to get around the village.

In January, village trustees unanimously approved hiring Baxter & Woodman to prepare a public right-of-way transition plan that meets current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements at a cost not to exceed $228,100.

The plan focuses on evaluating and improving accessibility within the public right‑of‑way, including sidewalks, curb ramps, intersections and other pedestrian facilities.

Plainfield Village Hall (Shaw Local News Network)

In putting together the plan, Baxter & Woodman is gathering comments from the community. Residents, community organizations and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. March 26 in the community room at Plainfield Village Hall, 24401 W. Lockport St., Plainfield.

“The plan will also include a comprehensive evaluation of pedestrian accommodations, which will be incorporated into the plan with a multi-year budget and prioritization criteria,” Plainfield Management Analyst Ashton Stipp said.

Baxter & Woodman will use software to assess the village’s entire 360-mile pedestrian network. The process will take 12 months to complete.

Baxter & Woodman has put together ADA transition plans for other communities, including Park Forest, Round Lake, Elk Grove Village and West Dundee.

The plan will be presented to the Plainfield Village Board in December.

Individuals planning to attend the meeting who require accessibility accommodations are asked to contact Stipp at adacoordinator@goplainfield.com or 815-556-3036 in advance of the meeting.

For more information, go to the village’s website at plainfieldil.gov.