Joliet names new city commiunications director

Sydney Thompson has been named the new media engagement and communications director for the city of Joliet. March 23, 2026. (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

Joliet on Monday announced that Sydney Thompson has been hired as its new media engagement and communications director.

Thompson most recently was marketing and communications manager for the village of Channahon. She will serve as the city of Joliet’s spokeswoman in a position last filled by Rosamarie DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto left the city in December to become village administrator in Manhattan.

Thompson is a “lifelong Will County resident,” according to the news release announcing her appointment.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for information on how much Thompson will be paid and when she will start.

She “brings more than a decade of experience in municipal communications, media relations, and strategic messaging, with a proven track record of serving as a primary spokesperson, leading high-impact communications initiatives, and strengthening public trust through transparent and effective engagement,” stated the release.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy in the release said that Thompson “will strengthen how we communicate with and serve the Joliet community.”

In Channahon, according to the release, Thompson “spearheaded a municipal rebranding initiative and expanded resident engagement through enhanced communication strategies and outreach efforts.”

She previously “held leadership roles at a Chicago-area public relations agency, where she developed and executed national media campaigns, and secured widespread media coverage for national and international franchise brands,” the release stated.

“I am honored to join the city of Joliet and serve a community with such a rich history and strong sense of identity,” Thompson said in the release. “I’ve spent a great deal of time in Joliet throughout my life, and I have a deep appreciation for the community and its evolution.”

Thompson has a master of science degree in communication from Purdue University and a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. She is a 2024 graduate of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Community Leadership School.