Manhattan names Joliet spokeswoman DiBenedetto as its village administrator

Rosemaria DiBenedetto (Provided by the Village of Manhattan)

The village of Manhattan as hired Rosemaria DiBenedetto, communications director for the city of Joliet, as its village administrator.

The Manhattan village board on Tuesday approved hiring DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto replaces Jeff Wold, who will become police chief in Seneca.

“DiBenedetto brings more than 30 years of experience working with municipal governments, public agencies, and community organizations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area,” stated a news release from the village. “She has extensive leadership experience in municipal management, public administration, intergovernmental relations, and strategic communications.”

Her current position in Joliet is media management and communications director.

She has also worked with the village of Manhattan and Mayor Mike Adrieansen as a communications consultant.

“Rosemaria brings an exceptional combination of municipal experience, strategic leadership, and proven communications expertise that make her uniquely qualified to partner with me, the village clerk, and the board to lead our village forward,” Adrieansen said in the news release.

