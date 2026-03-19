Gardner-South Wilmington beats Seneca in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Seneca 5: GSW starts the year 1-0 thanks in large part to Reed Millette (two home runs, seven RBIs). Brant Roe had two RBIs for Seneca.

Softball

Coal City 3, Plainfield South 2: Masyn Kruder tossed 13 strikeouts and went 2-for-2 at the plate.

Girls track and field

Lila Coleman takes second in long jump at Normal West Invitational: The Seneca standout measured in at 5.23m

Joliet Central finishes second at Romeoville quad: Aniya Phillips won the 55m at 7.74s and the long jump at 4.40m. The 4x80 relay team won with a 52.15s time. Romeoville’s 4x200 team finished first at 1:54.75. Makinsey Whitmore of Joliet Central won the shot put at 11.10m. Domineek Sally won the high jump at 1.37m. Patience Bradley of Romeoville won the triple jump at 9.79m

Girls soccer

Neuqua Valley 6, Plainfield Central 0: The Wildcats took a challenging loss to start the year.

Plainfield East 6, Joliet Catholic 1: The Bengals began the year with a lopsided win over the Angels.