Boys volleyball: 5 players to watch in The Herald-News area

Here are five boys volleyball players to keep an eye on during the 2026 season.

Plainfield South's Papaa Adansi-Ofori (Courtesy of Plainfield South High School)

Papaa Adansi-Ofori, Plainfield South

Adansi-Ofori, a 6-5 middle hitter, had a big season for the Cougars last spring. He collected 135 blocks to go with 207 kills and an eye-popping .428 hitting percentage. He was named Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association (IVCA) All-State third team and is committed to Illinois Benedictine University. His block total was, according to maxpreps.com, the top total in the state. Plainfield South won a regional title for the first time in school history last season, and Adansi-Ofori is a big reason why coach George Hagemaster feels they can advance even further this year.

Bolingbrook's Edison Ah-Yo (Courtesy of Bolingbrook High School)

Edison Ah-Yo, Bolingbrook

Ah-Yo, a 6-3 sophomore outside hitter, burst onto the scene last year as a freshman for the Raiders, collecting 312 kills. That total was, according to maxpreps.com, the most in the state and third in the nation by a freshman. He was named All-Suburban Prairie Conference. Coach Molly DeSerf said that Ah-Yo could end up as the best player to come through Bolingbrook.

Lincoln-Way Central's Braeden Fiore. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way Central High School)

Braeden Fiore, Lincoln-Way Central

Fiore, a junior setter, is a second-year starter for the Knights who is being recruited by several Division I colleges, including Lewis University. With the team having graduated nine seniors from last season, Fiore will be counted on to provide leadership under first-year coach Matthew Small.

Joliet Central's Logan Novak

Logan Novak, Joliet Central

Novak, a 6-0 senior setter, has more than 1,100 career assists entering the season for the Steelmen to go along with 135 kills and 58 aces. He is on pace to surpass 1,700 career assists, which would break the Joliet Central school record. Novak, a College of DuPage commit, has helped lead the Steelmen to at least 13 wins in the last two seasons, and coach Nick Ratajczak feels they can surpass that mark this season with Novak directing the offense.

Plainfield East's Luca Olavarri (Courtesy of Plainfield East High School)

Luca Olavarri, Plainfield East

Olavarri, a 6-5 senior outside hitter, amassed an eye-popping 348 kills for the Bengals last season and was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection. He also had 55 blocks and is committed to Illinois Benedictine University. As one of nine seniors on the club under coach Drew Tylin, Olavarri looks to lead the Bengals to be among the top teams in the conference.