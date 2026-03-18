Jones holds big lead in Will County sheriff’s Democratic primary

Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles (left) and Will County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Jones. The two men are running in the March 17, 2026, Democratic primary for sheriff. (Felix Sarver)

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Jones maintains a wide vote margin in the Democratic primary for Will County sheriff.

Unofficial results show Jones had 30,182 votes while Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles has 20,973 votes.

The votes are based on 100% precincts reporting in Will County, along with early voting and vote-by-mail ballots. It does not account for provisional ballots, which are expected to be processed on March 31.

Jones told Shaw Local he is “very thankful to God.”

“I worked so hard on this, me and my team. I’m just thankful. We still have more work to do. It’s not over,” Jones said.

Jungles said he is “disappointed.”

“I think I ran a pretty good campaign,” he said.

Jungles said he is in “shock a bit as to the results.” But he said the “voters spoke and that was result.”

At this point, it appears Jones will be facing off against Republican candidate Jim Reilly, a Will County sheriff’s deputy in the general election for sheriff in November.

With 22,377 votes, Reilly gained a substantial lead over Justin Fialko, his opponent the Republican primary, who received only 7,335 votes.

Reilly is pursuing his third bid for sheriff after running unsuccessfully against Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley in 2018 and 2022.