Frankfort man arrested on charge of threatening Pritzker

A Frankfort man has been arrested in Will County on charges of threatening Gov. JB Pritzker.

About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Timothy Shemitis, 71, was transported to the Will County jail on charges of threatening a public official and harassment by telephone.

The charges alleged on Feb. 28 that Shemitis made “repeated voicemails over a short period of time” containing threats to “watch harm committed upon” Pritzker.

Special agents with Illinois State Police were notified on March 3 that Prtizker’s office received numerous voicemails containing threats from Shemitis, according to Illinois State Police.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and the special agents took Shemitis into custody, police said.

When public officials alert Illinois State Police of potential threats from calls, emails, in person or online, the police agency implements the Inappropriate Contact and Communication Protocol, police said.

The protocol reviews the communication, investigates confirmed threats, checks for meeting a criminal threshold and offers a security assessment to the subject of the threat, police said.