Indian Valley Vocational School students attend trade apprenticeship expo

High School students form Kendall, Kane and DeKalb Counties meet with tradesmen like carpenters, bricklayers, ironworkers, laborers, etc. to learn about apprenticeship opportunities available, during an expo at Painters District Council No. 30 in this file photo. (Mark Black)

Painters District Council 30 and VALEES hosted the seventh annual apprenticeship expo on Tuesday.

More than 450 high school students from 22 high schools across Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, and DuPage counties attended.

Construction trade union apprenticeship coordinators and current apprentices greeted students at booths with materials from their trades, demonstrations, and virtual reality experiences, Indian Valley Vocational School said in a news release.

Students also heard a presentation from Steve Lefaver, director of apprenticeship & training for Painters District Council 30, on the value of apprenticeship as a post-secondary option.

Trade organizations represented included: Boilermakers Local 1, Illinois Teamsters Joint Council No. 25, LiUNA Laborers, Mechanics’ Local 701, Mid America Carpenters, IBEW Local 461 (electricians), Painters District Council 30, Pipe Fitters Local 597, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 11, Ironworkers Local 444, IUOE Operators Local 150, Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11.

Representatives from Chicago Women in the Trades, Hire 360, and the US Army Reserve were also on hand.