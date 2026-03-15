Teen suffers gunshot wound to head Saturday in Joliet

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head Saturday in Joliet and has been taken to a hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

Officers responded to a shooting about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department. The shooting occurred at West Park in Joliet.

“The motive for the shooting remains under investigation,” police said.

The victim was in a vehicle that left the area and it was found in Rockdale, police said.

Officers discovered a 15-year-old male had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. The teen was in critical condition.

The teen was later taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for further treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.