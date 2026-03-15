Joliet West High School announces Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega finalists

The 20 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega finalists are: Daniel Bautista, Bianco Campos, Emily Diaz, Lina Govoni, Gianna Jaramillo, Cara Konieczny, Morgan Konieczny, Elizabeth Lange, Peng (Hank) Leangheng, Julian Lopez, Henry Mastin, Toribio Morales, Payton Palesh, Caleb Price, Marco Rodriguez, Yahaira Ramírez, Ariel Smith, Noah Tarver, Calloway Walsh, and Henry Young. Not pictured: Cara Konieczny and Peng (Hank) Leangheng.(Not pictured: Cara Konieczny and Peng (Hank) Leangheng) (Photo Provided by Abraham Martinez)

Joliet West High School has named the top 20 finalists for Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega for the 2025-26 school year.

The winners will serve as graduation speakers, a tradition the senior class values.

The title recognizes seniors who have contributed significantly to school and community activities while maintaining strong academic records.

Finalists were interviewed by a panel of community partners whose scores determine who receives the prestigious titles of Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega, as well as the first and second runners-up.

The 20 finalists are: Daniel Bautista, Bianco Campos, Emily Diaz, Lina Govoni, Gianna Jaramillo, Cara Konieczny, Morgan Konieczny, Elizabeth Lange, Peng (Hank) Leangheng, Julian Lopez, Henry Mastin, Toribio Morales, Payton Palesh, Caleb Price, Marco Rodriguez, Yahaira Ramírez, Ariel Smith, Noah Tarver, Calloway Walsh, and Henry Young.