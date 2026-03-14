New map highlights Route 66 destinations in Illinois

U.S. Route 66 begins in Chicago and runs south through Cook County and into Joliet and Will County, down through Grundy County as it winds south through Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has released a new Illinois U.S. Route 66 Map in honor of the iconic road’s 100th birthday this year.

The map takes a nostalgic look at America’s most famous highway and sights to see in Illinois, while providing a historical timeline of the route’s evolution and its cultural impact, IDOT said.

“The new Route 66 map is a must for enthusiasts and road trippers celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “You can get your kicks with a detailed overview of the highway that’s the best as it stretches across Illinois, highlighting towns large and small that are perfect for pit stops and Route 66’s legendary roadside attractions.”

A sign along North Ottawa Street marks historic Illinois Route 66 on Wednesday, Feb. 7th 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Route 66 begins in Chicago, runs south through Cook County and into downtown Joliet and Will County and continues through Grundy County as it winds south through Illinois.

The city of Joliet is planning special events to celebrate the road’s 100th anniversary.

The centennial is expected to unite preservationists, tourism leaders, and enthusiasts worldwide.

The map will guide visitors to Illinois in celebrating the past, with a look toward travel into the next century along the road.

The map was developed in collaboration with the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

“The last Illinois Route 66 paper map was created in 1998, so it’s incredibly exciting to see a new version celebrating the Mother Road,” said Casey Claypool, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway Executive Director.

“Route 66 has always been about Americana, nostalgia and the joy of the journey, so having something fresh that travelers can hold in their hands will spark curiosity and inspire road trips. We’re deeply grateful for the continued support from IDOT,” Claypool said.

The Illinois Route 66 Map is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and published by IDOT on recycled paper. The map is printed with vegetable-based inks.