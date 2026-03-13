Joliet West softball opens season with loss to Sandburg

In the first game of any season, there are going to be some opening-day jitters as well as some rust to work off. And, if it is a young team, there are the natural growing pains.

All three were in effect for the Joliet West softball team Thursday in a 16-8 season-opening home loss to Sandburg.

The Tigers’ starting pitcher, Laci Cole, worked out of a jam in the top of the first, allowing just one run and stranding two runners. West went down in order in the bottom of the first before the Sandburg fireworks started.

The Eagles loaded the bases with one out. A single by Olivia Trunk brought home Genna Cisek with the first run of the inning, and Olivia Miele followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Kylie Johnson. A single to left by Jaclyn Donnelly brought home Zoe Trunk and Olivia Trunk for a 5-0 lead.

West got on the board in the bottom half of the inning. With one out, Olivia Horn (2 for 4, 2 runs) singled and went to second on a wild pitch. An out later, she scored the Tigers’ first run of the season on a single to Mackenzie Mielke (2 for 4, 3 RBIs).

Joliet West’s Laci Cole delivers the first pitch of the new season against Sandburg on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf)

Unfortunately for West, Sandburg kept scoring and put up four runs in both the third and fourth innings. The Tigers answered with a four-spot of their own in the botton of the third, highlighted by a two-run double by Mikaela Muñoz and a two-run single by Mielke and brought the score at that time to 9-5.

Horn came on to pitch in the fourth for West, and Sandburg touched her for four more runs. Key in the inning was a bases-loaded double by Zoe Trunk, who was 5 for 6 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Horn allowed just three runs in the final three innings.

“Our girls didn’t give up,” Joliet West coach Heather Suca said. “I am proud of them for that. It was a pretty typical opening game. We only have two seniors, and we are also down a pitcher right now.

“I was happy with the way our girls fought, kept their focus and made adjustments. I honestly felt like we improved as the game went on, which was good to see. Offensively, we did a good job. If we can put up eight runs in a game, I like our chances.”

Joliet West’s Caitlin Jadron connects against Sandburg on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf)

Sandburg got RBIs from Genna Cisek and Abigail Marcus in the top of the fifth and added its final run on an RBI single by Johnson in the sixth.

West, meanwhile scored a run in the bottom of the fourth on a double steal with Maddie Woods stealing home. They scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, getting RBIs from Caitlin Jadron (2 for 4, 2 runs) and Ella Featherston (1 for 2, RBI, run).

“With such a young team, we are trying to keep things simple this season,” Suca said. “We want to focus on making the plays we should make in the field and put the ball in play and play situational offense.

“I was pretty happy with how Olivia Horn threw in relief and we did hit the ball pretty well. Like I said, I’ll take eight runs. Now, we just have to keep working hard and getting better, which I know these girls will do.”