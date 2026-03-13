Joliet District 86 students compete at local math competition

Joliet Public Schools District 86 sent teams from Dirksen, Gompers, Hufford and Washington Junior High Schools to compete in the 23rd annual Joliet West High School Mid High Math Meet. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 sent teams from Dirksen, Gompers, Hufford and Washington junior high schools to compete in the 23rd annual Joliet West High School Mid High Math Meet.

Participating students were judged on topics including laws of exponents, linear equations, lowest terms, polygons, probability and Pythagorean theorem. They also competed in collaborative group competitions.

Washington Academy students David Diaz, Natalie Heimer, William Leonard and Alexa Marthos took second place for the seventh-grade group and students Morgan Thomas, Adelyn Urbanczyk and Julia Yanchick came second in the eighth-grade group. Emily Feit, Ivan Gonzalez, Evanyse Ortega, Matias Rosales and Leigha Winfield came second in eighth-grade polygons, while Feit, Thomas, Winfield, Xavier Esparza and Rubi Rodriguez came second in eighth-grade probability. Gonzalez, Rosales, Urbanczyk and Yanchick received second-place ribbons in Pythagorean theorem.

Dirksen Junior High students Jitzel Cabellero, Gabriel Medrano, Valeria Valerio Zarate and Lillian Wilhelmi tied for second place in seventh-grade Law of Exponents.

Gompers students Laura Banaca, Jorge Guzman, Benjamin Moreno, Alejandra Ochoa, Melanie Ortega and Mayle Torres Reyes in seventh-grade lowest terms.