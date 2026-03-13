Diocese of Joliet appoints new superintendent of Catholic schools

Gregory Porod has been named as the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Joliet. (Photo Provided by the Diocese of Joliet)

The Diocese of Joliet has named its next superintendent of Catholic schools.

Gregory N. Porod will step into the role on June 29, following Dr. James Quaid, who held the position for three years.

In a statement announcing the new appointment, the Diocese of Joliet describes Porod as “a veteran educator and administrator” with more than 40 years of experience in both public and Catholic education.

As superintendent of schools, Porod will be in charge of 47 Catholic elementary and high schools in Will, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.

Porod currently serves as the principal of St. Cletus Parish School in LaGrange. St. Cletus is the third school for which he has been principal over his career.

In 2018, Porod was named Principal of the Year for the South Cook Region by the Illinois Principals Association in recognition of his “impact and the respect he has earned among educators statewide.”

He also holds a K-12 administrative superintendent license.

In the announcement, the diocese praised Porod for his “reputation for collaborative leadership and building strong school culture.”

“Catholic schools are one of the Church’s most important ministries for forming disciples of Jesus,” said Bishop Dennis E. Spies, the apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Joliet.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience, a heart for mission, and a proven record of leadership to help strengthen our schools and support the families who entrust their children to us each day,” Spies said.

“I am grateful and humbled that the Spirit has led me to serve as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Joliet,” Porod said in a statement. “Catholic schools provide both the spiritual and academic foundation for our students to become scholars and saints. As Pope Benedict XVI once said, ‘a good school provides a rounded education for the whole person. And a good Catholic school should help all its students to become saints.’ ”

Chief Operating Officer for the diocese Peter J. Tamosaitis said the diocese believes Porod’s leadership will help advance its long-term vision for its schools.

“Greg’s experience and commitment to Catholic education makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide our school system,” Tamosaitis said. “His vision reflects our shared belief that Catholic schools are vital to the life of the Church and our communities. Under his leadership, we will continue to advance academic excellence, deepen Catholic identity and improve the vitality of our schools across the Diocese.”

Porod’s hiring comes at a transitional period for the diocese as it has been undergoing a major restructuring initiative to both save money and better focus resources on fewer parishes.

It also comes just a month after Bishop Ronald J. Hicks left the diocese to become archbishop of New York. Pope Leo XIV has yet to appoint a permanent successor for Hicks in Joliet.

In addition to expressing hope for the future of the Diocese’s schools under Porod, the diocese thanked Quaid for his service as superintendent, emphasizing his work in strengthening academic programs and supporting school principals.

Before the announcement of Porod’s hiring, there had been no announcement from the diocese of Quaid’s departure.