Diocese of Joliet announces next wave of church closures, mergers

Will County — The Diocese of Joliet released the third and final phase of its “targeted restructuring” plan on Thursday, detailing the plans for parishes in DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee and southern Will counties.

The targeted restructuring initiative is aimed at “pruning” the diocese’s operations in order to better allocate financial resources to parishes in light of decreasing church attendance and contributions, and an aging population of clergy with lowering recruitment numbers.

In 2024, parishes in Joliet and Crest Hill were restructured, which saw the closure of several parishes and the merging of two schools into one. One of the shuttered properties, St. Jude, was recently sold and two more remain for sale.

The new announcements were decided after a nearly year-long process of financial and demographic reviews of each parish, facilities assessments, and meetings with parishioners, according to a news release from the diocese.

The Phase 3 changes will impact 22 sites, including 20 parishes and two additional facilities, which will be consolidated into 11 parishes and six worship sites, according to the diocese.

No schools have been impacted by the changes.

In the statement announcing the restructuring, Bishop Ronald Hicks said “I want you to know I have listened to you... While I am confident these decisions are the right ones for the future of the Church, I understand these results are very difficult when they directly affect you and your family. Change is hard. The changes may affect where you worship, how far you need to drive to attend mass or participate in parish events, and what you consider to be your intimate faith community. I appreciate these decisions may cause you to be sad and lead to a time of grieving. With all my compassion, know that my prayers are with you on this new journey.”

Bishop Ron Hicks, Diocese of Joliet (Provided by the Diocese of Joliet)

The announced changes were recommended in December and will take effect on July 1. Further information about reassignments of priests and pastor designations will be announced in the coming months.

In Carol Stream, St. Luke will become part of Corpus Christi parish, with the St. Luke buildings being closed.

Wheaton will also see two parishes merge. St. Mark will be amalgamated into St. Michael, but the St. Mark church will remain open as a second worship site.

In Villa Park, St. John the Apostle parish will amalgamate into St. Alexander, with the St. John church and buildings being closed.

Ascension of Our Lord in Oakbrook Terrace will merge with Christ the King parish in Lombard. Christ the King will become the designated, but Ascension of our Lord will remain open as a second worship site. The two parishes will be temporarily renamed “Christ the King and Ascension of Our Lord Parish” and a new name will be chosen after July.

Christ the Servant in Woodridge will remain open as an independent parish with no changes.

Grundy and Kankakee counties

In Grundy County, Sacred Heart parish in Kinsman will be joined with Assumption in Coal City, though Sacred Heart will remain open as a secondary worship site.

St. Mary in Reddick, located in Kankakee County, will be amalgamated into St. Lawrence parish in South Wilmington, which is located in Grundy County. Both churches will remain open as worship sites.

St. Lawrence O’Toole Chapel in Essex, also located in Kankakee County, will close permanently.

St. Boniface in Monee and St. Mary in Park Forest will both be amalgamated into St. Liborius parish in Steger. St. Mary’s church and buildings will be permanently closed, while St. Boniface’s buildings will remain open as part of the new St. Liborius parish.

In Manhattan, St. Patrick (Wilton Center) will be amalgamated in St. Joseph parish. The St. Patrick church will be closed.

Immaculate Conception in Braidwood will amalgamate into St. Rose of Lima in Wilmington, but the Immaculate Conception church will remain open as a secondary worship site.

After undergoing a review, the diocese determined that St. Paul the Apostle in Peotone will remain open as an independent parish.



