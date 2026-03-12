Crest Hill approves plan to demolish old city hall, replace with gas station

The City of Crest Hill has finalized plans for the demolition and redevelopment of the old city hall property.

The city first voted to enter into a contract with QuikTrip Corporation to purchase and redevelop the 4.9-acre property in July 2024, but has since amended and extended the agreement multiple times, most recently in January, due largely to delays in receiving feedback from the Illinois Department of Transportation about the driveway plans.

On March 2, the City Council voted to approve the final development plat for the property, located at 1610 Plainfield Road, which would divide the property into three lots, including one that QuikTrip plans to develop into a new gas station and convenience store.

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman addresses residents at the City Council work session regarding PFAS in the water. Monday, June 30, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Mayor Ray Soliman said after the council vote the project was long overdue.

“We had to have a few extensions to get to this point, but I think this is going to be a tremendous asset to the city of Crest Hill having a gas station on that land and having a building that was built in I think 1941 demolished and something new and very attractive being on that lot. I think it’s going to be a benefit to many of the Crest Hill residents,” he said.

The property has been sitting vacant since the city moved into its current facility in October 2023.

A 6,445 square-foot QuikTrip convenience store and an eight-pump fueling station will be built on the eastern portion of the property.

City documents show that the space will include a right-in/right-out driveway onto U.S. Route 30 and a full access driveway on Knapp Drive.

The western lot also will have a driveway onto Route 30 and will be prepared for sale and development by QuikTrip, with the intention of marketing the property for a quick service restaurant or multi-tenant commercial building.

The northern portion of the lot will be improved for expanded stormwater detention.

The city council also approved several amendments to the zoning for the property, including increased driveway widths onto Route 30, the construction of a larger multi-tenant monument sign, which would include space for electronic gas price signage, and variations to the size and location of wall signs for the gas station.

All of the requested amendments were previously approved by the Plan Commission.

Before the vote, Ward 2 Alderwoman Claudia Gazal requested that the city take pictures of the interior and exterior of the old building for city records before demolition could occur, something that City Administrator Blaine Wing said would be possible.

Despite that assurance, Gazal and Ward 3 Alderman Mark Cipiti voted against the plan.

“From the beginning, I have thought that location is a prime location, and we have plenty of gas stations in the city,” said Gazal. “I have been opposed to this from day one; it has nothing to do with you [QuikTrip], it has to do with what I feel that a gas station doesn’t belong next to a retirement area. I don’t think it’s a good location for that.”