Joliet West to present spring musical ‘Between the Lines’ this weekend

Joliet West High School will present its spring musical, “Between the Lines”, at 7 pm. Friday, March 13, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in its school auditorium, 401 N. Larkin Ave.

“Between the Lines” is a musical adaptation of the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter, Samantha van Leer. The story follows Delilah, a high school student who feels like an outsider in a new town and school.

She finds comfort escaping into her favorite book, where she feels seen and understood by the story’s Prince Oliver. As the lines between fantasy and reality blur, Delilah learns that her real-world dreams are worth fighting for.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased here.