2026 IHSA softball preview: A look at the Herald-News area’s teams

Here is a look at the 2026 softball season across the Herald-News area.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Shelby Sramek

Last season’s record: 4-25

Key returners: Emma King, sr., P; Anaiyah Gregory, sr., OF/1B; Miley Arteaga, sr., C

Key newcomer: FR Mallory Patterson, f, OF; Nayeli Melendez, fr., 3B/C

Worth noting: This is Sramek’s first season as the Raiders’ head coach. ... King is a Millikin University commit after striking out 133 last season, good for third in the Southwest Prairie East. Gregory hit four homers last year and is a Lake Forest commit. ... Coach Sramek: “We are entering an exciting new era as the 2026 season gets underway. With fresh leadership, a renewed focus on fundamentals and high-energy commitment from players and coaches, the Raiders are poised to turn the program around. Returning talent blends with motivated new faces to create a dynamic roster that’s hungry to compete.”

COAL CITY

Head coach: Rodney Monbrum

Last season’s record: 20-13

Key returners: Khloe Picard, sr., C; Masyn Kuder, sr., P; Addison Harvey, sr., 1B/C

Key newcomers: Mackenna Stewart, sr., OF; Reese Symons, so., IF; Ryleigh Eddy, jr., IF

Worth noting: Picard and Kuder, both four-year varsity performers, were All-Illinois Central Eight selections for the Coalers, who lost six starters to graduation. ... Coach Monbrum: “We are an overall young team this year. We will lean on Masyn Kuder [in the circle] and Khloe Picard behind the plate. The last four seasons we have found a way to win a regional championship, and that will once again be one of our goals as we enter the 2026 season. We have a beautiful new field, a good coaching staff and a talented group of athletes. We are excited to get the season going.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Tina Kinsella

Last season’s record: 17-14

Key returners: Addy Rizzatto, sr., SS; Callan Kinsella, so., UT

Worth noting: Rizzatto, a Lipscomb commit, was an All-East Suburban Catholic Conference and ICA [Illinois Coaches Association] Class 3A first team All-State selection last season after leading the Angels in every hitting category. Callan Kinsella hit .400 last season as a freshman. ... Coach Kinsella: “We are a young team that has bite. We have a few players that are going to surprise folks.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Rachel Spata

Last season’s record: 2-30

Key returners: Haydn Voss, sr., SS; Neveya Ibarra, sr., C/1B; Yazlene Jacobo Sosa, sr., DP; Sophie Litsogannis, sr., 1B/P; Cameron Salazar, sr., P/3B; Haydn Voss, sr., SS

Worth noting: This is Spata’s first year as Steelmen head coach. ... Voss hit .569 last season and is a three-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection and was SPC East MVP last season. She is committed to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. ... Coach Spata: “The Steelmen softball program is gearing up for what promises to be an exciting and developmental season. With a roster blending dedicated seniors ready to set the tone and eager newcomers, the team enters the year focused on growth, fundamentals and building momentum.”

Softball: Joliet West vs Joliet Central MAY 12 Joliet West's Ella Featherston swings during a game last season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Heather Suca

Last season’s record: 8-22

Key returners: Elle Featherston, sr., MI; Maddie Woods, jr., C; Laci Cole, jr., P

Worth noting: Featherston is a returning All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection for the Tigers. ... Coach Suca: “We have a young team this year with only two seniors. We expect to go through some growing pains, but look to make huge strides through the season. While young, our group of juniors has been on varsity for a while.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Chris Traina

Last season’s record: 27-11

Key returners: Claire Podrebarac, so. P/2B; Jessi Pontrelli, jr., SS/OF; Ella Phelan, sr., OF; McKenzie Purgatorio, sr., OF; Mila Mardjetko, so., P; Ava Zdenovec, sr., C/3B

Worth noting: Podrabarac was All-South Suburban Conference and ICA All-State second-team last season for Lemont, which went 19-1 in SSC play. She hit .449 with 22 RBIs. Pontrelli and Phelan were All-SSC selections as well... Coach Traina: “We are optimistic, looking for a good showing in the South Suburban Conference and playoffs with the leadership of our seniors. The team is a blend of upper and lower classmen that are focused, dedicated and excited about the season.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Jeff Tarala

Last season’s record: 34-2

Key returners: Ellie McLaughlin, sr., SS; Mia Degliomini, sr., OF; Carly Karales, jr., OF; Juno Lundquist, jr., IF

Key newcomers: Madelyn Lanigan, so., P/IF; Hope Davis, fr., P/IF/OF

Worth noting: McLaughlin, a four-year starter and Valparaiso commit, was an All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection last season for the Knights after hitting .442, while Degliomini hit .372 with seven doubles and two triples. ... The Knights went 16-0 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference and won a regional title last season. ... . ... Coach Tarala: “We have a wealth of talent returning and are looking forward to adding talented newcomers to the varsity team. We have talented softball players, no doubt, but more importantly great young ladies. As a coaching staff, we could not ask for a better group to coach. We should be a competitive team this year.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Elizabeth Hyland

Last season’s record: 27-7

Key returners: Mackenzie Bacha, sr., IF/OF; Audrey Bullock, sr. P/IF; Maddie Henry, sr., IF; Cassidy Jagielski, sr., IF

Key newcomer: Mia Balta, jr., P/IF

Worth noting: Bacha, a Louisville commit, hit .454 with three home runs, 15 doubles and 21 RBIs for the Griffins last season, while Jagielski, a Notre Dame commit, hit .454 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs. Henry, who has committed to Penn State, hit .444 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. Bullock, committed to Fairmont State, went 11-3 in the circle with a 2.57 ERA and hit .392 with two homers and 19 RBIs... Coach Hyland: “With a senior class loaded with experience, our team enters the season with high expectations. We are looking forward to a competitive year — not only in conference play, but also throughout a challenging nonconference schedule."

Lincoln-Way West’s Reese Cusack takes her turn at bat in a game last season. (Gary Middendorf)

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Heather Novak

Last season’s record: 23-12

Key returners: Reese Rourke, sr., SS; Reese Cusack, sr., 2B; Reese Forsythe, sr., C; Molly Finn, sr., 3B; Abby Brueggmann, sr., P; Jess Noga, sr., P; Paige Seivert, sr., OF; Kaylea Armstrong, jr., Util.; Hannah Borchert, jr., Util.; Addison Andrieansen, jr., P

Worth noting: Rourke, a North Carolina State commit, is the most decorated player in Warriors’ program history. She already holds school career records for runs (131), doubles (49), total bases (292), stolen bases (42) and is tied the the lead with 29 home runs. ... Cusack is committed to Seton Hall, Finn to Valparaiso, Forsythe to St. Ambrose and Brueggmann to St. Xavier. ... Coach Novak: “As a program, we have been excited to get back to work as we continue to find ways to get better and grow in our development as student-athletes and as a program. We are looking forward to seeing what this group is capable of accomplishing together this season.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Marissa Chovanec

Last season’s record: 28-9

Key returners: Bridget Faut, sr., P, Alexis VanderTuuk, sr., 1B; Taylor Lane, sr., OF

Key newcomer: Olivia Picciola, sr., C/3B

Worth noting: The Porters finished fourth in the state in Class 4A last season. Faut is committed to Maryville University, and VanderTuuk is committed to the University of West Alabama. Picciola is returning from an injury and is committed to Wayne State University. ... Coach Chovanec: “Bridget will be a three-year starter for us, and her experience will help the team. Alexis and Taylor were both integral bats in the lineup for us last year as well.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: Mark Brown

Last season’s record: 25-13

Key returners: Addison Crumly, sr., 1B; Jaelle Hamilton, sr., 3B; Olivia Boyd, sr., SS/C; Emma Best, sr., P

Key newcomers: Ava Nahs, jr., OF; Lily Mayer, jr., P; Lexi Bukala, jr., SS

Worth noting: Crumly, a University of St. Francis commit, hit .451 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Indians last season. She was within one of the school’s single-season HR record. Hamilton, a Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, hit .388 with five HRs and 33 RBIs, while Boyd, a Carthage commit, hit .349 with 12 doubles. ... Coach Brown: “We are very excited to get the season started. First couple of weeks of practice have been exciting, and the team has been working hard from Day 1. We are looking to compete for the SPC conference title, and our goal is to take it back from Oswego. Not an easy task, but this group is hungry and ready to go. ... Our goal is to be playing our best ball come late May with the intention of making a deep playoff run.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Jennifer Bamonte

Last season’s record: 22-10

Key returners: Cami Pfeifer, jr., OF; Halie Olson, jr., 2B; Mylie Hughes, sr., P; Alyssa Jepson, jr., OF; Ella Urbasek, sr., OF; Addy Hackett, sr., C; Tessa Shannon, sr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Aubrey McConnell, fr., C; Tessa Cryder, so., P; Ava Petersen, so., OF; Adrianna Carreno, sr., 2B

Worth noting: Hughes, an Olivet Nazarene University commit, went 18-10 with a 2.80 ERA and 193 strikeouts last season for Morris and hit .388. Olson hit .515 with 48 runs scored and was Class 3A second-team ICA All-State. ... Coach Bamonte: “We have very high hopes going into the season. We are led by six strong seniors who have had a lot of success in the past. We know our conference (the Interstate 8) is tough, but we like our chances of competing. Our girls came in Day 1 fired up and ready to play. With strong leadership and lots of experience paired with a tough schedule, we feel we will be ready to make a long run in the postseason.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Kim Pagliarulo

Last season’s record: 13-14

Key returners: Sophie Klawitter, sr., P; Ava Kosmos, sr., 3B; Payton Schnelle, jr., SS; Jillian Roark, jr., OF

Key newcomer: Mary Klawitter, fr., C

Worth noting: Sophie Klawitter, a Louisville commit, threw four no-hitters including a pair of perfect games for the Blue Devils last season and had a 0.94 ERA and 329 strikeouts in 158⅔ innings. ... Coach Pagliarulo: “The team is anticipating a strong season within our conference (the Illinois Central Eight) and beyond. With a small but talented roster of 13 players, the group has built strong chemistry and leadership.”

Plainfield Central’s Evalyn Prochaska connects during a game last season. (Gary Middendorf)

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Kate Welsh

Last season’s record: 16-15-1

Key returners: Emma Sommerfeld, jr., OF; Maeve Carlton, jr., C; Evalyn Prochaska, jr., IF; Ava Zitello, jr., C/IF; Kaylynn Howe, sr., P

Key newcomers: Maesyn Overman, jr., OF; Holly Behounek, jr., OF

Worth noting: Sommerfeld hit .425 with eight doubles, seven triples and 31 RBIs last season for the Wildcats and was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference and third-team ICA All-State selection. Carlton and Zitello were also All-SPC selections. ... Coach Welsh: “It is the goal to continue to build off of last season. We have eight returning varsity athletes who will provide experience and leadership. We’re looking to have a balanced lineup with a mix of speed and power.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Rebekah Grimes

Last season’s record: 23-12

Key returners: Jocelyn Cushard, so., P; Marie Marcum, jr., C; Jahaira Malacara, sr., IF; Giselle Ascensio, sr., IF

Key newcomers: Tate Morris, fr., Util; Layla Iverson, jr., OF

Worth noting: Cushard went 13-3 with 167 strikeouts and a 1.69 ERA last season. She was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference and Most Valuable Pitcher in the SPC East as the Bengals won the division title. Marcum was also an All-SPC selection, while Malacara is a Cornell College commit, and Ascensio has committed to New York University. ... Coach Grimes: “After one of the most successful seasons in school history, we are looking to build upon that momentum with the returners we have that will play a large role, as well as the newcomers who will make a big impact in our program.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Julie Czerniakowski

Last season’s record: 12-17

Key returners: Sophia Feminis, sr., SS; Taylor Franks, sr., OF; Brooklynn Griffith, sr., C/Util; Abigail Laube, sr., P/IF; Abbey Mayes, sr., 3B/Util; Lila Pifer, sr., P/IF

Key newcomers: Mackenzie Durell, jr., 3B/Util.; Hailey Huspen, jr., 1B/P; Keegan Simmons, jr., Util.; Raegan Wojowski, so., C/1B

Worth noting: Feminis is a St. Xavier University commit for the Tigers, while Franks (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M), Griffith (Milwaukee School of Engineering), Laube (Columbia College), Mayes (Brian Cliff University) and Pifer (Judson University) will play at the next level as well. ... Coach Czerniakowski: “Built on a foundation of 11 veterans and eight seniors, our goal this season is centered on consistent execution. We are focused on turning last year’s lessons into second-nature habits, leaning on our veteran leadership to help our newcomers integrate smoothly into the program. This season is about elevating our team culture and mastering our collective strengths to compete at the highest level every day.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Taylor Schwall

Last season’s record: 18-16

Key returners: Gracie Medin-Semega, sr., C/3B; Sydney Unyi, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Jacqueline Gracanin, fr., Util.; Katelyn Seneca, fr., P/1B; Emily Stephens, so., P/MI

Worth noting: Medin-Semega was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection last year for the Cougars and is committed to Carlow University, while Unyi has committed to Joliet Junior College. ... Coach Schwall: “Being a young team with five seniors - really four due to a preseason injury – our goal is to really focus on the little things and development while filling in the gaps of the seniors we graduated last season. We want to do this while having fun and setting team goals for games to really focus on one game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time. They’re jumping on ‘the Energy Bus’ and going all in, and I’m excited to showcase our talent this season while working with a great group of girls.”

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Jim Holba

Last season’s record: 26-12

Key returners: Angelina Cole, sr., OF; Bella Olszta, sr., IF/OF; Mia Sanfratello, jr., C/OF; Ava Misch, jr., IF/C; Macie Robbins, so., P/SS; Ashleigh Hill, so., IF; Bella Cortes, so., OF; Olivia Vittori, jr., IF; Mia Vasalla, jr., OF; Carsyn Petrow, jr., P

Key newcomers: Addysin Quinlan, fr., Util.; Kelsie Roeder, fr., P/OF

Worth noting: Cole, a Western Michigan University commit, hit .504 with nine home runs, seven triples and 56 RBIs to help lead the Celtics to second place in Class 3A. Robbins was 23-5 with 233 strikeouts and a 1.55 ERA. Cole was an ICA All-State first-teamer, while Robbins was second-team and Olszta third-team. ... Coach Holba: “We expect to be competitive with all the talented area teams. We will have experience at most every position, and as long as the girls stay consistent and healthy, we expect to compete for a conference title and advance in the state tournament.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Joel Kussman

Last season’s record: 5-20

Key returners: Lily Roberts, sr., P/Util; Kasia Brandt, jr., SS/C; Mariah Hayes, sr., OF/2B

Worth noting: Roberts is a four-year starter for the Spartans who hit .370 last season and held opponents to a .277 batting average. Brandt hit .289 last year, and Hayes missed most of last season with a shoulder injury but is healthy this season. Giacomo (Wisconsin-Platteville commit) and Teel (Aurora commit) are four-year starters, while Roberts, who hit .394 last year, is a three-year starter. ... Coach Kussman: “We have 10 freshmen and sophomores looking to make an immediate impact all over the field. After going through some growing pains last season with a young group, we’re heading into this year even younger — but also more experienced and confident. ... With two seniors and two juniors leading the way and setting the tone, this group has a good mix of energy and leadership.”

SENECA

Head coach: Brian Holman

Last season’s record: 34-2

Key returners: Aurora Weber, jr., OF; Graysen Provance, jr., OF; Emma Mino, jr., 2B; Hayden Pfeifer, P/OF; Kaylee Klinker, jr., 3B; Tessa Krull, sr., P; Camryn Stecken, sr., 1B; Lexie Buis, sr., C

Key newcomers: SO - Brynlee Hunt, so., OF; Amelia Weber, fr., OF; Marlie Lissy, fr., Util

Worth noting: Krull, an Indiana State University commit, was the Tri-County Conference Pitcher of the Year last season for the Irish and an ICA All-State second-team selection the last two years. Stecken and Mino were also ICA honorees. Pfeifer has committed to Illinois State University... Coach Holman: “It’s hard to hide that we bring back a lot of talent from a team that advanced to a sectional final the last two seasons. With that being said, we hope to start where we left off last year. We’re going to have some young girls sprinkled in this year, but overall, we should be solid at every position. ... The hope is to be ready for postseason action and give ourselves a chance to win another regional championship in a really talented area of the state..”

WILMINGTON

Coach: Jack Skole

Last season’s record: 23-7

Top returners: Molly Southall, sr., OF; Taylor Stefnacic, sr., 3B; Nina Egizio, jr., SS; Keeley Walsh, jr., 2B; Taryn Gilbert, so., P

Top newcomers: Taylor Tenn, fr., UTL/P; Chesnee Geiss, fr., INF; Meredith Marquardt, fr. P/UT

Worth noting: The Wildcats posted the second 20-win season in program history last year and gave eventual Class 2A state champion Beecher a run for its money in the regional title game. They did this without a senior on the roster and will now bring back an experienced group looking to follow up on the promise shown in 2025. Southall, a first-team ICA All-State slugger and North Carolina State commit, posted an OPS of 1.808. She will be joined by a trio of star infielders in Stefancic, Egizio and Walsh and returning ace Gilbert. Tenn, Geiss and Marquardt will provide valuable reinforcements. ... Coach Skole: “We’re returning this season with a group of experienced players who have high expectations building off last season’s success.”