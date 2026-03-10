2026 IHSA Softball Preview: 5 players to watch in The Herald-News area

In an area loaded with softball talent, here are five players to watch in 2026 across The Herald-News coverage area.

Providence's Angelina Cole (Scott Anderson)

Angelina Cole, Providence, sr., OF

Cole is a Western Michigan University commit. She helped lead the Celtics to a second-place finish in Class 3A last season after hitting .504 with 16 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs and 56 RBIs. Her presence in the middle of the Celtics’ lineup makes them a formidable foe, along with the fact that they return eight starters from last year’s team.

Lincoln-Way East's Cassidy Jagielski (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East High School)

Cassidy Jagielski, Lincoln-Way East, sr., 3B

Jagielski is a Notre Dame commit. She hit .454 last season for the Griffins with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. She is entering her fourth year as a starter, and she and shortstop Maddie Henry give East a left side of the infield that will be hard for opponents to get anything through.

Joliet Catholic's Addy Rizzatto (Courtesy of Joliet Catholic Academy)

Addy Rizzatto, Joliet Catholic, sr., SS

Rizzatto is a Lipscomb University commit. She is entering her fourth year as a starter for the Angels after hitting .481 last season with four home runs and 34 RBIs and striking out only four times. She was also All-East Suburban Catholic Conference and Class 2A All-State. Coach Tina Kinsella says that Rizzatto is like having a coach on the field.

Lincoln-Way West's Reese Rourke (Rob Oesterle)

Reese Rourke, Lincoln-Way West, sr., SS

Rourke is a North Carolina State commit. She is the most decorated player in program history, as she already has career records with 131 runs, 49 doubles, 292 total bases, and 42 stolen bases, and is tied for the career lead with 29 home runs. She also has single-season records with a .505 batting average, 15 home runs, 117 total bases, 25 stolen bases, 47 runs (tied) and 17 doubles (tied).

Wilmington's Molly Southall (Courtesy of Wilmington High School)

Molly Southall, Wilmington, sr., OF

Southall is a North Carolina State commit. She hit .493 with an on-base percentage of .661 to go with nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. She was also an All-Illinois Central Eight and ICA Class 2A first-team All-State selection last season.